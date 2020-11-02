If It's Monday, Here's Your Pre-Election Day Trump Idiot Sunday Show Roundup!
With less than 24 hours before Election Day officially begins and the GOP begin its official election night fuckery, it's clear the "Grand Old Party" is desperate to try to steal this thing if it's close. While most actual Trump administration and campaign members avoided coming on the Sunday shows, the few Republicans that did were dealing with the stages of grief at the possibility of losing, and badly.
On CBS's "Face The Nation," RNC Chairperson Ronna
Romney McDaniel tried to spin a shiny, happy narrative to deal with her denial of how the election seems to be headed. After host Margaret Brennan pointed out the record-breaking pace of early voting turnout in key swing states, McDaniel said rosy words about a Trump "surge" on Tuesday.
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel predicts Election Day surge for Trump www.youtube.com
MCDANIEL: COVID has changed things, so it's pulled a lot of Democrat Election Day voters into that absentee and early vote category. And Republicans are wanting to vote on Election Day in person and cast their ballot that way. So we feel very strong that we have a surge coming on Election Day.
But the fragility of that denial quickly faded as McDaniel contradicted herself.
BRENNAN: He's playing defense in Florida. He's playing defense in Georgia. What is the path to 270 that you have charted?
MCDANIEL: Well, Florida is critical, and we've seen us take the lead in early voting and really erase the deficit we had with the absentee ballots. So as our voters- as early voting becomes available to our voters, they're doing it.
So are Democratic votes coming in early overwhelmingly and that is why you are behind now instead of Tuesday? Or are Republicans taking the lead due to early voting so there wont be a "surge"? Can't claim you are going to have this election day wave, but then argue that actually your supporters are early voting now.
Brennan noted the cognitive dissonance of McDaniel's argument:
BRENNAN: If your voters are so excited about President Trump, why haven't they shown up yet?
MCDANIEL: Because they really want to vote in person.
BRENNAN: Why?
MCDANIEL: And I will say it's been interesting, Margaret, this year, as we've surveyed our voters, a vast majority of them want to vote in person. They want to make sure that- that their vote counts. They're not completely trusting of the mail ballot system. And so they've made that very clear.
See that? They are hinting that any votes cast outside of election day and not in person will "not count" or will be disputed as they try to claim early victory and cheat through chaos.
Over on ABC's "This Week," bearded talking thumb Jason Miller admitted to George Stephanopoulos that cheating and declaring victory, as Wonkette explained this morning, are their only plan:
'We feel very good': Trump campaign senior adviser on election final days | ABC News www.youtube.com
MILLER: George, if you speak with many smart Democrats, they believe President Trump will be ahead on election night, probably getting 280 electoral, somewhere in that range. And then they're going to try to steal it back after the election. […] So no matter what they try to do, what kind of hijinks or lawsuits or whatever kind of nonsense they try to pull off, we're still going to have enough electoral votes to get President Trump re-elected.
And again, there will be no scenario where Trump has "280 electoral" on election night, not before "280 electoral" have actually been called by the people who call elections. That is not how any of this works.
Or as Crooked Media's Jon Lovett put it:
Trump can't declare the election over any more than he can declare the pandemic over - it's not up to him and most… https://t.co/wp4n6IAoem— Jon Lovett (@Jon Lovett)1604264644.0
Meanwhile on Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures," Lindsey Graham seemed depressed about losing his job, even if he hasn't accepted the possibility yet. He put on a happy face while somehow still looking like he was on the verge of tears the whole time:
Graham has a question for mainstream media if Trump gets reelected www.youtube.com
MARIA BARTIROMO: Thank you very much for being here. Do you have the momentum?
GRAHAM: Yeah, I think I do.
Literally in the next sentence that façade melted away:
GRAHAM: Number one, my opponent has raised more money than anybody in the history of the United States Senate. Liberals all over the country hate my guts because I stood up for Kavanaugh, I'm helping Trump, I need to close the money gap at Lindsey Graham dot com. […] But the momentum is real and let me tell you why ...
If you have to sandwich your pleas for money between saying you're winning, it says the opposite. Graham tried to brag about stealing another Supreme Court seat, before again letting the truth slip out accidentally:
GRAHAM: You know all of the liberal media is following me around. Help Me! Lindsey Graham dot org. I've got everybody in the country on the liberal side trying to take me out 'cause I'm helping the president, I stood up for Kavanaugh and I got Amy Barrett confirmed through the process. […] If they win they will lock our country down like Europe. That is definitely on the ballot. Lindsey Graham dot org. Help me keep the Senate...Dot com, I'm sorry!
Bartiromo, after letting Graham plug his website like a YouTuber, gave Graham a Fox News softball question about Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton and the Deep State. He was thrilled to report that "after the election, you're gonna get a report and I'll be shocked if people are not indicted."
He is really scared of Jaime Harrison.
We need to stay focused and vote them out. They know they are losing. Let's finish the job.
See you on the other side.
Hopefully.
Have a week!
Wonkette is fully funded by readers like you! If you love Wonkette, FUND WONKETTE!
Pop Culture observer & Comics fan. Amateur Movie Reviewer. Political Freelance Writer @wonkette. Marine, Husband & Dad. Opinions are mine only.