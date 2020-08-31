Does GOP Rep. Ken Buck Think You Have To Pay People To Hate Rand Paul?
GOP Rep. Ken Buck, chair of the Colorado Republican Party, is whining about GOP Senator Rand Paul's near-deaf experience with people yelling in his ears as he left the Republican National Convention last week.
Buck claimed Friday that "If the Tea Party threatened a Democratic Senator and assaulted police officers like this, it would be leading CNN." He's pulling hypotheticals out of his ass when he could've simply referenced the armed maskless crusaders who stormed the Michigan state capitol in May. These creeps also showed up outside Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer's house with signs saying “Tyrant Bitch" and “Tyrants Get the Rope."
The congressman demands to know “where's the outrage?" Sir, that's the entire Fox News primetime lineup.
Sunday, Buck called for a Department of Justice fishing expedition into who's “funding the violent riots." Hmmm ... don't know how to break it to Buck, but you don't need to pay anyone not to like Republicans these days. Still, his Twitter followers quickly responded with the usual suspect, the one billionaire they don't like, George Soros. It's so boring and predictable.
A still-traumatized Senator Paul wrote an opinion piece for Fox News (because he couldn't even get the New York Times to publish his dreck) that blamed Democrats for his fateful encounter in Crime Alley.
Well, national Democrats, your people are listening to you. How does it feel to watch it happen? Are you comfortable watching the mob go after my wife and me?
Unfortunately, reality is a problem for Republicans. The most extreme, violent, assault-weapon-packing gang members are overtly Donald Trump supporters. They wear MAGA hats. The so-called “violent left" or just standard-issue “anti-fascists" aren't big Joe Biden fans. They usually aren't even self-identified Democrats. Any legitimate investigation would reveal this. These “mobs" aren't Nancy Pelosi's personal goon squad.
The mob continued shouting awful death threats. Curses. Shoving. One person in the mob violently slammed into a policeman just behind me. I turned to see the officer losing his balance. I grabbed the lower edge of his bulletproof vest to stabilize him. I yelled into his ear. "I've got your back!"
Sure, that probably all happened exactly as described.
Paul discovered once he reached his hotel that members of the “mob" were staying on the same floor, including in the room next to them.
They were talking about their mob activities and even saying they thought we were here on this floor.
Kentucky's second worst senator wants to know "Who are these people? Who paid for their hotel rooms? Who flew them in?" There is no single “who," genius. It wasn't a secret that the RNC was happening or that Donald Trump would hold a COVID-19 super-spreader event on public property.
National Democrats need to confront it. It's organized. It's paid for. It's violent. It's not about Black lives or any lives; it's about anarchy and destruction.
Some obnoxious people invaded Paul's personal space and yelled cusses at him. That's neither anarchy nor destruction. Frankenstein's monster would've killed for such an accommodating mob.
It's disingenuous to demand that “national Democrats" call off the mobs, because there's no evidence that these people would listen. Protesters in Portland had gathered outside Mayor Ted Wheeler's house, demanding he resign. The Squad didn't send them.
Conservatives praised the anti-shutdown rallies this spring. Laura Ingraham declared that it was “time to get your freedom back." Right-wing protests are always spontaneous expressions of individual liberty. Any left-wing protest is a coordinated attack on democracy, all funded by Soros.
How did @SenCoryGardner spend the weekend? At a packed, maskless gun range with QAnon supporter Lauren Boebert & Co… https://t.co/gfR4Wz2uvV— Alyssa Roberts (@Alyssa Roberts)1598802042.0
Alyssa Roberts, a campaign staffer for John Hickenlooper, noted that Ken Buck spent part of his weekend at a “packed, maskless gun range" with Senator Cory Gardner and congressional candidate Lauren Boebert, who's an open QAnon supporter. Buck wore a T-shirt stating “Kill 'em all. Let God sort 'em out." No Jewish billionaires paid him to wear that shirt. He's promoting violence on his own dime.
