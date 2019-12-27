Handlers Keep Trump From Tweeting Out Whistleblower's Name, PLEASE CLAP
President Hot Garbage is out there trying to get the whistleblower killed again. The Washington Post reports that this poor civil servant needs an armed escort to get to work, and Donald Trump is ramping up his attacks, retweeting his howler monkey campaign account as it links to a Washington Examiner article naming the guy they think started it all. Because arson isn't a crime if the guy who called in the fire is a Democrat, right?
As The Daily Beast was first to point out, this all started with a tweet from Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn, none-too-subtly implying that Alexander Vindman, a Jewish man who immigrated from Ukraine at age 3, earned a Purple Heart in Iraq, and still walks around with shrapnel in his body, was somehow unethical because he was alarmed over Trump's treasonous shakedown call of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The whistleblower's attorney Mark Zaid responded with a call for Blackburn to be removed from the Senate Whistleblower Caucus, since she clearly has no respect for the whistleblower protection statute.
To which the verified @Trumpwarrroom account run by the Trump 2020 campaign -- "This account punches back 10x harder," LOL -- responded with a tweet linking to the Examiner article, screeching, "It's pretty simple. The CIA 'whistleblower' is not a real whistleblower!" In reality, the Examiner article says nothing of the kind, since reporter Kerry Picket thinks she's doing A REAL JOURNALISM and only reporting FACTS. But in FACT, not even Sean Hannity, much less any actual journalistic outlet, is publishing the alleged whistleblower's name. Pickett put it right in her headline, because in FACT she's a filthy hack.
But being a filthy hack takes you far in the Trump administration. Here's the president of the United States of America tweeting out a link to her hit piece.
Congratulations, Kerry! Your momma must be so proud of you trying to get this poor guy killed!
The Beast reports that Vanky and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, who make damn sure the media knows they're busting a nut trying to get Trump to act like a sane person, advised him not to leak the whistleblower's name. But sources were "genuinely shocked the president hadn't already rage-tweeted the name or blurted it out to the cameras, given his massive fury at the individual." Because minimal restraint from the leader of the free world is genuinely shocking at this point in our long national nightmare.
Maybe the most alarming part of this is that we'd never have noticed Trump's efforts to out the whistleblower if it weren't for the Beast pointing it out. We've become so inured to the firehose of crazy coming out of the White House that this craven attack on a civil servant doesn't even register any more. Who can pick out one acid raindrop in a monsoon, right? And yet, we must notice every poisonous raindrop.
Keep vigilant, Wonkers. NONE OF THIS IS NORMAL.
