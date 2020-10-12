'Handmaid's Tale' Cometh! Hatewatching Amy Coney Barrett's Confirmation Hearings, Day One!
We go on one measly week of vacation and come back and we're literally rubberstamping Judge "Handmaid's Tale" onto the Supreme Court.
Even though all the Republican senators on the Judiciary Committee probably have COVID-19. (Many are refusing to get tested!)
Even though it was Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish that she be replaced by the next president.
Even though the American people don't want Amy Coney Barrett confirmed, and believe the next president should appoint RBG's successor.
Even though there are only three weeks until the election and Donald Trump is probably going to lose by double digits at this point.
Instead of doing, you know, some kind of coronavirus stimulus the nation desperately needed 10 million weeks ago.
Did we mention how all the Republican senators on Judiciary probably have COVID?
Here's a livestream, if you'd like to watch the first day of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings. Today will be opening statements from the senators, and then they'll intro Judge Serena Joy Waterford sometime this afternoon. It's not a liveblog, unless it needs to be turned into a liveblog for some reason. Questioning will begin tomorrow, as will liveblogging.
Enjoy our new week of hell!
Watch: Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings - October 12 | NBC News NOW www.youtube.com
