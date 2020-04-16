Fox Brings On The Death Panels Lady To Explain Why Govt And Business Should Make You Die Of COVID-19
Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum wants us to reopen the country already. She's not marching on the streets of Lansing, Michigan, or Raleigh, North Carolina, but she does think this whole COVID-19 pandemic has been overblown. When Bill Hemmer asked her about this “mess" that had been “forced upon" Americas, MacCallum blamed those stupid, airhead “models" for the nation's economic distress. Then she compared the coronavirus to the seasonal flu, which is a point so stupid Fox talking heads just can't help repeating it.
MACCALLUM: It is quite possible that you're going to end up with numbers of fatalities in this Covid-19 tragedy of those that have been affected that will be south of the numbers in the 2018 flu season. Remember, the losses of 61,000 people in 2018 in the flu season was after vaccinations. After vaccinations. That's the number that were lost in America.
That was the total for the entire year. The first recorded coronavirus case was in January. There are now 633,267 cases, and 28,278 people have died. It's April. The “just the flu" number that COVID truthers are clinging to is a “best-case scenario" dependent upon significant intervention and mitigation efforts. FiveThirtyEight noted that creating models for an unpredictable contagion is “freaking hard." Even the case counts are somewhat meaningless because testing is so half-assed. But the doomsday scenario models were the only reason Donald Trump listened to Dr. Anthony Fauci and extended social distancing guidance through the end of April. If all the churches were packed for Easter, as the president originally desired, we'd be on pace to lap the 2018 flu figures. Doing nothing was never an option.
MACCALLUM: So when you reevaluate this economic decision, this total shutdown, almost total shutdown of the country, and the businesses that will fail because of it, the ramifications of that are going to be something that we deal with long after the mourning process of those that were lost in this.
Wow. Those were words that came out of her mouth. She supposes you'll miss your loved ones for a while, but you'll never walk past that shuttered storefront without weeping uncontrollably for the Sunglass Hut.
MacCallum insisted that “opening the country back up is the key," which will save the “the manicure places, the catering shops ... the hair salons" and other businesses that seem very specific to MacCallum's personal needs. This isn't how the economy works. Consumers need confidence that they won't kill their family if they get a pedicure or a highlight touchup. People want to leave the house again but they want to feel safe. In fact, Fox isn't doing a very good job: More than 8 in 10 Americans would rather not reopen if it means they will die.
Later, MacCallum spoke with Betsy McCaughey, the woman who made up Sarah Palin's death panels lie. She argued that we should consider all the potential shutdown-related deaths, in addition to the current COVID fatalities. She wrote that “if unemployment hits 32 percent, some 77,000 Americans are likely to die from suicide and drug overdoses." That's a really bad flu season. Because she logics so good, McCaughey compared that worst-case economic scenario — one with apparently no government intervention — with the best-case coronavirus scenario, which she wants to sabotage by sending everyone back to work.
MCCAUGHEY: To make reopening possible, schools should resume in most places, so working parents can return to jobs. Even in the Empire State, only a single child under the age of 10 has died.
Lady, learn to Google before you publish shit. As the Post reported a couple weeks ago, asymptomatic children can help spread COVID. McCaughey wants to turn schools into those "death panels" she made up about Obamacare.
MACCALLUM: Do you think that we overshot the mark with these lockdowns in the first place?
MCCAUGHEY: It's hard to say but I can say this: Continuing the shutdowns is certainly going to put more lives at risk than it probably will save.
Yeah, she said that on live television. Record-breaking unemployment is scary, but an unchecked pandemic ravaging the nation isn't good for the economic outlook, either.
