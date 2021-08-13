Horse Dewormer Does ... NOT Cure COVID? That Can't Be Right.
Ivermectin, the latest supposed treatment for COVID-19 being touted by anti-vaccination groups, had "no effect whatsoever" on the disease, according to a large patient study.
Horse dewormer doesn't cure COVID? Fake news!
That's the conclusion of the Together Trial, which has subjected several purported nonvaccine treatments for COVID-19 to carefully designed clinical testing. The trial is supervised by McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada, and conducted in Brazil.
Fake Brazilian Canadian news!
Among the 1,500 patients in the study, he said, Ivermectin showed "no effect whatsoever" on the trial's outcome goals — whether patients required extended observation in the emergency room or hospitalization.
Well we are just confused now.
Michael Flynn's brother said he fixed his COVID with horse deworming paste and Laura Ingraham said a horse dewormer a day keeps the COVID away (in so many words! our paraphrase is just funnier) and Tucker had a thing about horse dewormer and everybody is going to the farm supply stores to buy all the horse dewormers to put in their own human bodies. (You can also buy it in liquid form, in which case it is called sheep "drench.")
But now these so-called scientists are saying they so-called studied the issue and horse dewormer has so-called "no effect whatsoever" on human COVID?
Well, this blog post has been full of surprises. Oh look, here's another surprise:
Know what that horse doesn't have? COVID.
Prove us wrong, LIBS.
