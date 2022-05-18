Let's Watch Republican Congressmen Say Vile Misogynistic Things About Abortion!
There's a hearing about abortion rights today in the House Judiciary Committee. And because this is Congress, even vile misogynistic authoritarian nationalist Republicans will get to talk.
So if you're in the mood to hear some shit to keep you mad and motivated to get yourself and others to the polls, listen to this shit:
