How Will Jen Psaki Try To Justify Joe Biden's Vaccine Tyranny?
It's your White House press briefing, with Jen Psaki explaining in small words that yes, Joe Biden can tell private companies to keep their employees safe, that's kind of the whole "health" part of the "Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970." And a lot of other things, like "is this literally tyranny?" and "I'm sorry, I ate my notebook again, does anyone have a spare?" (That'll be Peter Doocy.)
Watch here on Yr WonkTV!
