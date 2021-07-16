jen psaki peter doocy white house press briefing july 16 2021 white house press briefing livestream white house press briefing
If It's Friday, We Forgot Psaki!
Evan isn't here on Fridays, which means on Fridays we forget to post your WONKTV White House Press Briefings, until someone on Twitter shows Jen Psaki gently tapping Peter Doocy with the Rod of Loving Correction.
Psaki to Doocy: Our biggest concern here and I frankly think it should be your biggest concern is the number of peo… https://t.co/BeV082mh5F— Acyn (@Acyn)1626457763.0
Here's your livestream! It is aqui!
