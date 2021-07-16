jen psaki peter doocy white house press briefing july 16 2021 white house press briefing livestream white house press briefing

If It's Friday, We Forgot Psaki!

WonkTV
Rebecca Schoenkopf
July 16, 2021 02:09 PM

Jen Psaki

Evan isn't here on Fridays, which means on Fridays we forget to post your WONKTV White House Press Briefings, until someone on Twitter shows Jen Psaki gently tapping Peter Doocy with the Rod of Loving Correction.

Like quelle so:


Here's your livestream! It is aqui!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Rebecca Schoenkopf

Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc