If It's Tuesday, This Must Be Tuesday's White House Press Briefing!
Here is White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki with your daily briefing! L:et's see what idiotic dishonest questions Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy has about Roe v. Wade this time!
Now siddown and watch yer WonkTV!
Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki youtu.be
