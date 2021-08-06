Donald Trump Knows Who Is A Loser And It's The American Olympic Team Plus pUrPlE HaIR lAdY!
We interrupt our regularly scheduled practice of not giving a shit what Donald Trump says, because LOL wow, this is so sad:
If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn't woke, they would have won the Gold Medal instead of the Bronze. Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has. There were, however, a few Patriots standing. Unfortunately, they need more than that respecting our Country and National Anthem. They should replace the wokesters with Patriots and start winning again. The woman with the purple hair played terribly and spends too much time thinking about Radical Left politics and not doing her job!
Trump released five statements yesterday. This is the only one that's this funny, though.
So Trump is super-happy the US women's soccer team only got a bronze medal in Tokyo. Because he knows so much about moving his body around from side to side and up and down, because he has so much experience with burning calories, he knows the problem is that the soccer team, like the most influential athletes in a lot of sports these days, are pretty woke. (Achievement and opportunities that put people in contact with people who don't look just like them tend to do that to people.)
Trump, who understands how soccer works, just knows that if the soccer players stopped being "woke" and, we dunno, started hating Black people like Donald Trump does, they would have won gold. Don't know how the white hoods they'd have to wear with their uniforms would really help them on the field, but ...
Point is, Trump, who came in last place in the 2020 election, and who's really never won anything fairly in his entire life, is trying to teach people how to win. Athletes. This, from the guy who thinks exercise is bad for you.
You betcha.
And he really doesn't like that Megan Rapinoe with her purple hair!
Of course, Megan Rapinoe doesn't much give a shit about him, so, it's not really relevant what Trump thinks:
“I’m not going to the fucking White House.” - @mPinoe https://t.co/sz1ADG2WdT— Eight by Eight (@Eight by Eight)1561489462.0
This is a good time to bring up this piece from Zack Beauchamp at Vox, about how white fascist racist Trump people have really officially turned against America these Olympic games. He ticks through a ton of examples, all from world-class athletic commentators, obviously. Tomi Lahren saying Team USA is "the largest group of whiny social justice activists the Olympics has seen in decades." Some dumpy case of Little Man Syndrome from Newsmax, celebrating the "anthem kneelers" on the basketball team losing to France. Of course, we all saw how they freaked out when the Black gymnastics lady didn't follow their orders.
The beauty of it is that Simone Biles, and indeed all these athletes white conservatives are bitching about, will never actually have a reason to care what's upsetting these white conservatives. It's just literally never going to cross their radar. It's less than unimportant.
Beauchamp's argument for this sharp turn toward blatant anti-Americanism — which, he notes, runs parallel to the anti-Americanism that makes them support Donald Trump's terrorist attack on the US Capitol — hinges on the idea that these people, these useless white losers, have zero place in the real America. They say they want their country back, but as Beauchamp notes, it's "clear that the only America they love is the one that exists in their heads." So while they abuse the American flag by placing it next to Trump flags on their redneck boats, they are literally sitting here actively rooting against a country they could be a part of, if they weren't such bigoted fascist losers, like their lord and savior and god Donald Trump. Instead they've just turned on America and American democracy themselves.
A quick excerpt, but you should read all of it:
In late July, Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance warned that "we have lost every single major cultural institution in this country" — and suggested that America "has built its entire civilization" around selfish, miserable people. Earlier that month, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said "I look at Joe Biden's America, and I don't recognize the country that I grew up in."
The Olympics have brought out this sense of alienation from America on the right. When conservatives see American athletes representing values at odds with their vision for the country, they don't back Team USA in the name of patriotism — they turn on the icons of the nation itself.
Queer female soccer stars demanding equal pay, Black basketball players kneeling to protest police brutality, the world's best gymnast prioritizing her mental health over upholding the traditional ideal of the "tough" athlete — this is all a manifestation of the ascendancy of liberal cultural values in public life. And an America where these values permeate national symbols, like the Olympic team, is an America where those symbols are worthy of scorn.
"So much of the self-perception of the American right is about losing the culture war. And that, specifically, is where some of this overt anti-Americanism — especially from the grassroots — is coming from," says David Walsh, a post-doctoral fellow at the University of Virginia who studies the history of the right.
They literally hate real America. They are an insurgency of seditionists, and they're only going to get worse as their actual influence on the country continues to wane, as more and more people every day realize they have nothing to offer and just turn their heads to ignore them. Again, read Beauchamp's whole piece, it goes way beyond this anti-American bellyaching about the Olympics.
Of course, these whiny ass snowflakes have an easy way out of this, and it's that they could learn to be worthwhile participants in a multicultural society, people with something to offer who aren't dead-end bigots. They're not taking it.
Instead you get articles from such losers as Warner Todd Huston at Breitbart, which proclaim that "the internet" is celebrating the "woke Olympic icons" losing. As evidence, he posts tweets from wingnut figures like Dinesh D'Souza and other folks we're pretty sure mostly shoot baskets underhand.
And none of us would know a damn thing about it if we didn't go looking for it, because Jesus Christ, is there anything more boring than wingnuts whining from the cheap seats about athletes who do things these wingnuts could never possibly do?
Sorry, can't think of anything.
[sad low traffic website / Vox / h/t JoeMyGod]
