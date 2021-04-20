If You Wanted To Watch Stacey Abrams Testify To Congress Today, You Are The Luckiest Duck!
Today, the Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing called Jim Crow 2021: The Latest Assault on the Right to Vote, and we know we here at WonkTV are always like "hey watch this hearing" and "hey here is a livestream of some goats we found on the internet," because that's how committed to journalism we are.
But you will probably want to actually watch this hearing if you are able, because Stacey Abrams is one of the people testifying. She is your hero. Do you pray to a picture of Stacey Abrams each and every night? You should probably see somebody about that if so, doesn't sound healthy to us, but we agree that she is pretty damn cool and one of the most important people in America fighting to preserve everyone's right to vote.
The New York Times has more on what to expect today:
Ms. Abrams plans to argue that the states like hers across the country are witnessing "a resurgence of Jim Crow-style voter suppression measures sweeping across state legislatures grounded in the 'big lie' about the 2020 election," according to prepared remarks referencing false claims of election fraud by former President Donald J. Trump.
Democrats must use their majorities in Congress, she planned to argue, to intervene to ensure the rights of nonwhite voters.
Also testifying are badass Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, and some other wonderful and cool people. If Warnock preaches at the Senate like he did in his first Senate speech, it should be must see TV.
Because this is Congress, the Republicans have been allowed to invite a couple idiots as well.
Watch with us!
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
If you happen to have some extra money right now, we would take it.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.