Trump Econ Adviser Stephen Moore Says 'Space Outfits,' F*ck It, Why Not.
Stephen Moore, he is this White House economic adviser who is not the same person as Stephen Miller. It's confusing because they both have bad hair and are bigots. A good way to tell them apart is that Stephen Miller is in charge of "Nazi shit" in the Trump administration, whereas Stephen Moore does "other stuff." He's big buddies with fellow very smart economics #bestpeople Larry Kudlow. Did we mention he's a dumb bigot?
'Kay.
Moore has just been super smart with his commentary about coronavirus, and our need to reopen the economy in the middle of coronavirus, so people can die to save Trump's biggie large huge economy. He says the glue-eating Confederate-flag-toting miniature-dick-having morons protesting in the streets right now are totally the "modern-day Rosa Parks," because of how that's just obviously true. We should note that Moore, who is on Donald Trump's economic coronavirus task force, is literally working with the astroturf groups organizing the glue-eating little-dicks to take their swastikas and rebel flags to the state capitols to liberate them.
Previously, he co-signed a statement with fellow dumbfucks Art Laffer and Steve Forbes, saying that Congress shouldn't do anything to help people out of work because of coronavirus that would "discourage work." Did we mention he's dumb as shit?
'Kay.
Now, Moore has a new thought for reopening the economy, and it is "space outfits."
I was thinking this morning, and this is just kind of a thought experiment because I was thinking about this — why don't we just put everybody in a space outfit or something like that? No. Seriously, I mean —
No, seriously, he means!
Moore was talking to the New York Times, which asked with a straight face where we might get the "space outfits" for everyone to wear, so that they can get back out there and go to work for Trump's biggie large huge economy.
Moore, an actual White House economic adviser, answered:
I know we don't have space outfits [laughter]— I mean, just thinking out loud, and maybe this is a crazy idea, but instead of just locking down the economy, putting everybody in a kind of — you're right. You have to make 200 million of these, but it wouldn't have cost $3 trillion to do that. And you can have for months people just walking around in these kind of — I mean, I was looking online, and there are all these kinds of suits that they're building now that you're not exposed and you're breath — kind of ventilator.
He was looking online, and he found all these space outfits, and maybe they would be $3 trillion but maybe they wouldn't be.
Did we mention this guy is ohmygodsofuckingdumb?
'Kay.
Here's another brain thought from Stephen Moore, about how we need to reopen the country RIGHT NOW FUCKING NOW!
Everybody can look at the map.
Yep, yep, got one right here.
And there's a severe breakout in about 15 major metropolitan areas. And any pandemic is an urban experience, right? So the idea of having a policy in Lincoln, Nebraska, or Des Moines, Iowa, or Boise, Idaho, that's the same as New York City is ridiculous.
Oh boy, yep, yep, the map we're lookin' at right now says the fastest-growing coronavirus hotspots are in such megalopolises as rural Nebraska and western Iowa and Bumfuck, Kansas, and ChickenFarts, Alabama, and yep, yep, yep. ANY pandemic is an "urban experience," yep, that's just the way it is.
Stephen Moore also has a brain thought about why coronavirus is disproportionately killing black people:
By the way, that's in no small part because minorities tend to be living in major cities where they're living close together.
No more medical study needed, y'all, Stephen Moore the masters degree economist bigot from the Trump White House says it's because the minorities are all smushed up on top of each other.
You want one more brain thought from Stephen Moore? But if we give you one more brain thought from Stephen Moore, he will have no brain thoughts left!
I think that the people who are in favor of keeping the economy shut down, that testing has become an excuse to keep the economy locked down for more weeks.
That's definitely it.
Also Stephen Moore is wearing a mask in public, but says "I'm not doing it for my own health" but rather because everybody looks at him funny like he's StinkyGross McDiseaseBreath if he doesn't, and he doesn't like his mask, "it gets smelly," but oh well, if he doesn't wear it, "then the neighbors are calling the police on us. I mean, it's like ridiculous. I mean, what is this? Russia? I have a big problem with that, with busybodies and bossy people."
In summary in in conclusion, this person works in the White House, the end.
