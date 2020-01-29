Is Trump The World's Stupidest Criminal? Yes. Your Impeachment Q & A Liveblog!
So what's today in the impeachment trial going to be like? We have NO CLUE! Are they going to vote for witnesses on Friday? Well, the news is saying Mitch McConnell doesn't have the votes to block that right now, but again, we have NO CLUE.
Does it mean anything that CNN is reporting that the White House has issued a "formal threat" to John Bolton to keep him from publishing his tell all book about all the sexcapades he did while he worked for Trump? We have NO CLUE, but it sounds ominous and not very American! (Book may not actually be about John Bolton's sex life. But it might have sex scenes. You don't know.)
Here is Donald Trump, having a temper tantrum about life:
LOL, what a very normal president and/or toddler and/or wombat with syphilis!
Anyway, today is the beginning of question and answer time in the impeachment trial, and here is how that works:
Senators will write down their questions on a note card and give them to Chief Justice John Roberts. Roberts must then act out the questions like he is playing the common game of charades, even if it is very embarrassing and he has to dance a polka or show his nipples or something, because that is how Constitution says it has to work. After that, the House managers and the Trump lawyers can answer.
And we are going to liveblog it!
1:04: Oh here's some more John Bolton news from House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Eliot Engel. Apparently he specifically told Engel to look into the firing of Marie Yovanovitch.
A senator should ask about that!
1:15: LOL did the chaplain just subtweet the Republican senators by saying Besmirch Statements TO GOD IN HIS PRAYER about how the senators should do "the right thing" in this impeachment trial?
1:17: First question is from Susan Collins, and it is "Can I vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh again?" JUST FOOLING.
It is a question from her and Murk and Mittens and it is a thing about if Trump had more motives for extorting Ukraine on top of "do crime." The question goes to the Trump lawyers.
Trump's lawyer says that's a dumb reason to impeach Trump, if he's got multiple motives to do crimes, like maybe some of them are good motives! Also he says PSHAW to the idea that there's "no possible public interest" to Trump demanding investigations of Joe Biden, his likely political opponent, because isn't it just totally normal for Trump to demand investigations into Joe Biden?
Also what if, in Trump's brain, 48 percent of him was interested in just doing crime, and 52 percent was demanding investigations from foreign countries into Joe Biden for AMERICA REASONS?
In conclusion, Donald Trump should be allowed to do crime.
1:23: Next question comes from Chuck Schumer, and it is WHERE THE FUCK IS JOHN BOLTON?
Adam Schiff says he does not know, but holy shit, we sure do need to hear from him, since he witnessed Trump's crimes up close and they are coming out in his book anyway. Also he would like to discuss the first question about Trump's "mixed motives," because fuck off. In conclusion, let's call John Bolton!
1:28: Schiff concludes by showing videos of Pat Cipollone and one of Trump's other shit lawyers saying you should DEFINITELY get all of the facts (like from Bolton maybe!), and oh man, they are better at this than Trump's shit lawyers.
1:31: Next question is from a Republican, we didn't catch which one, and it is for the Trump lawyers, and it is YOU GONNA LET ADAM SCHIFF TALK ABOUT YOU LIKE THAT?
One of Trump's shit-lawyers responds by saying Trump DID TOO have multiple motives for his crimes, including "burden-sharing," AKA Trump's dumbshit belief that Europe doesn't do its part in helping Ukraine, etc. To prove that Trump does hold this dumbshit belief, he awkwardly goes back to his desk to get a copy of the READTEHTRASJDKSKJCCRIPT!
Also he does not think we should hear from John Bolton, because John Bolton is unperson now. Also his argument is "cmon you guys, if we have to do witnesses, you are gonna be SO BORED because impeachment trial is going to take SO LONG and BAD PRECEDENT" and we dunno what else, that is not an exact quote, but it was definitely that whiny.
1:37: Next question comes from Ed Markey to the Adam Schiff side of things. He wants to know if the House actually did ask Bolton to testify. Schiff responds by saying YES DOY DOY DOY, and he refused, and they asked his deputy Charles Kupperman to testify, and he refused and took them to court. Fortunately, Kupperman's deputy FIONA HILL did testify and her deputy ALEX VINDMAN also did.
Schiff notes that Trump's lawyers are saying something totally different to the Senate than they are saying to the courts about whether people should be required to testify, telling the Senate the House should have litigated this for years, but telling the judge down the street that the House has zero standing to even ask for these witnesses.
Conveniently, Liz did a lawsplainer on this just yesterday!
1:39: SCHIFF: "60-year-old Alan Dershowitz doesn't agree with 81-year-old Alan Dershowitz," and no, it is not because he learned how to law better.
We are just here to note that holy shit, Schiff is so much better at this than all of Trump's shit lawyers. Did we say that already? Gonna say it like 50 more times today.
1:40: Next question is from Marsha Blackburn and a flock of other idiots, and it is for Trump's shit lawyers. They want to know if there is a different standard for "impeach" in the House than there is in the Senate, because we guess they couldn't Google this for themselves. Also they want to know if Trump is innocent, or GLORIOUSLY innocent with cream and sugar on top.
Trump's shit lawyer is actually having to explain Impeach, How Does It Work for Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee's most embarrassing export, and yes, he agrees that Trump is covered with cream and sugar and completely innocent Yeti Pubes goodness.
1:46: MEANWHILE OUTSIDE THE SENATE CHAMBER:
TELL US MORE!
Next question comes from Dianne Feinstein, and it is for the House managers. She would like to know if it is true, like the Trump shit lawyers say, that there is no evidence Trump linked the military aid to his demand for investigations. Jason Crow takes over for Adam Schiff, and says, well for one thing, Mick Mulvaney fucking confessed.
Also Gordon Sondland talked to Trump on the phone and said "NO QUID PRO QUO" but then he explained the ins and outs of the quid pro quo he wanted from Ukraine. Oh yeah also Sondland literally delivered that quid pro quo in Warsaw.
And then there was Ambassador Bill Taylor, who must have been reacting to something when he texted Sondland that is fucking crazy that they are tying military aid to investigations.
In conclusion, maybe John Bolton could speak to this issue. You should call him!
1:49: Next question from one of the Utah senators, but not the mittens one, the "Mike Lee" one. His question is for Trump's shit lawyers, and he would like to know isn't it Trump's right to decide how to do foreign policy, even if his foreign policy is just to commit crimes all day long? Trump's shit lawyer says yes.
1:54: Trump shit lawyer's extended answer is that this is just a POLICY dispute, even though Trump's POLICY is just to commit crimes, and if Americans don't like that, they should vote him out instead of doing impeachment, which is not even in Constitution, oh wait just kidding it is.
Jeanne Shaheen sends the next question, and it is a bunch of examples of ways Trump could and has abused his power, and basically she is giving the House managers a chance to talk about how "abuse of power" is literally the simplest thing you can and should impeach a president for, there does not have to be a statutory crime present, and also by the way, Trump did commit statutory crimes.
1:58: Sylvia Garcia notes that some crimes are actually not impeachable! Like if Trump was mostly good but was just a big stinky jaywalker, we would not impeach him for that! We'd give him a traffic ticket and a dirty look. And why? Because impeachment and the criminal process are different things, duh.
2:01: John Kennedy would like to ask EVERYBODY a question, along with Marsha Blackburn, gonna be a dumb question because they are two of the dumbest, and it is ...
Why did House not challenge Trump's claims of executive privilege and absolute immunity during its impeachment investigation?
Hakeem Jeffries notes that Trump never invoked executive privilege, so how could they do that? They did raise a made-up bullshit legal doctrine of "absolute immunity," and the House DID argue in court against those, in related cases working their way through the courts. Seriously, Google Wonkette + "absolute immunity," because we wrote about ALL THEM.
Now it is time for Trump's shit lawyer to answer a question that really wasn't to him, even though Kennedy and Blackburn technically asked both sides. He says the House's subpoenas were fake and Congress is not Trump's real dad.
2:07: Next question is from Patrick Leahy to the House managers. He would like them to talk about how Trump pretends he didn't just release the aid to Ukraine because he got caught, and his lawyers say he's been a better ally to Ukraine than even Barry Bamz Obama. Val Demings will address why this is all lies.
2:09: Demings notes that YOU SENATORS actually had to make sure Ukraine got the aid YOU SENATORS had already appropriated and Trump was holding inside his bottom. And YOU SENATORS had to do that after Trump got caught.
2:10: DEMINGS: No harm, no foul to the delay in aid? Fuck off. YOU SENATORS know that is not true.
Next question is from Ted Cruz and it is can he get a fresh soup can to jerk off into? LOL KIDDING, that is not his question!
It is for Trump's shit lawyers, and it is "Quid pro quos are actually AWESOME, right?"
2:12: Trump's shit lawyer says the only way a quid pro quo is bad is if the quid pro quo is illegal. Which is exactly what Democrats have been saying.
But he literally is arguing that it is TOTALLY OK for Trump to say a quid pro quo to get himself re-elected is "in the public interest," because that is totally fine and normal.
2:17: Next question is from Chuck Schumer to the House managers, and it is OH MY GOD, DID THEY REALLY JUST FUCKING SAY THAT?
Adam Schiff says holy shit, let's talk about this!
2:18: SCHIFF: Oh my god, they literally just said all quid pro quos are great, and they are all the same, including "crime pro quos," which is what Trump did. Did they fucking confess just then? I think so!
Anyway, Schiff addresses some other bullshit Trump's lawyers said, about how it's somehow the same that Barack Obama told Dmitry Medvedev that he'd have some more flexibility after his re-election on missile defense, and that Trump demanded Ukraine investigate his political opponents. Schiff notes that the actual parallel would be if Obama had ASKED UKRAINE TO INVESTIGATE MITT ROMNEY. Hello, Mittens, you happen to be in the room right now!
2:21: SCHIFF: It's not hard to find out which quid pro quos are good and which ones are just crimes. A good person to ask would be John Bolton!
And now Chuck Grassley has a question for Trump's lawyers, and it is if the House didn't enforce its subpoenas, doesn't that mean the second article of impeachment is a big dumb boner? Trump's shit lawyer says yes, what a BIG dumb boner.
2:25: Trump's shit lawyer would now like to cite Nixon as precedent without mentioning how much Nixon lost all that litigation about privilege and immunity and whatnot.
2:27: Next question is from Debbie Stabenow, and it is a free pass for Zoe Lofgren to correct any lies Trump's team has told. Lofgren says OMG LIES, HERE IS SOME.
1. We have evidence of Trump's intent outside his Perfect Call, and some of that involves John Bolton, you should subpoena him.
2. Trump lies and says the Ukrainians felt "no pressure," and here is why. Zelenskyy was literally in the process of setting up the CNN interview Trump demanded, before he got caught.
3. Trump lies and says Ukraine didn't know about the aid hold. Here is a list of people who testified and explained that yes they did.
4. Trump lies and says no witnesses said Trump linked the aid to the investigations announcement. Yes they did, but HAVE YOU EVER MET JOHN BOLTON?
5. Trump lies and says no crimes were committed. Here's a crime.
6. Oh yes, and they are lying and saying this was just a "policy dispute." Shaking down Ukraine to investigate your domestic political opponents is not "policy."
2:32: Next question is from Tom Cotton and a bunch of his MENSA friends, for Trump's shit lawyers. Did the House try to get witnesses or litigate executive privilege while Nancy Pelosi was hiding the impeachment articles from the Senate? Trump's lawyers say no. What a dumb question, but that's what we expect from Tom Cotton and his MENSA friends.
2:34: Haha, MSNBC keeps going to break during Trump's shit lawyers' very badstupid answers. RIGGED!
2:37: Next question is from Tom Udall for House managers, and it is please talk about how dumb it is when Trump's shit lawyers argue that impeachment, which is constitutional, is "overturning" the (almost certainly illegitimate) results of the 2016 election, and also their whining about how it is an election year, blah blah blah.
Adam Schiff starts by addressing some thing Trump's shit lawyer said about litigation, noting that they are STILL IN COURT on getting Don McGahn to testify. Then he moves to the next question, noting that if impeachment was so unconstitutional, it wouldn't be in the Constitution, now would it.
SCHIFF: Know what is not in Constitution? The idea that you can't impeach a president until their second term, or that you can commit any crimes you want in your first term. Know what the framers WERE really concerned about? Foreign influence on elections.
2:43: Rob Portman with a question for Trump's shit lawyers, and it is why is the House being so mean and trying to make the Senate do a fair trial with real witnesses? Trump's shit lawyer does not know why the House is being so mean and trying to make the Senate do a fair trial with real witnesses, he just finds it very unfair and damaging to the Senate's ability to do its very important work, which it hasn't actually been doing in any discernible way for over a year now.
TRUMP SHIT LAWYER: If you call witnesses, you won't even have time to confirm unqualified 24-year-old judges for Trump!
2:49: Next question for House managers from Tom Carper. Would you please address the bullshit idea that if we call witnesses, it will somehow last a million years, and that privilege would have to be litigated forever, considering how the chief justice of the Supreme Court is RIGHT THERE and CAN DO THAT and witness depositions in the Clinton impeachment took approximately five minutes?
Hakeem Jeffries confirms all the facts in Carper's very good question.
2:52: JEFFRIES: This is a trial. Trials have witnesses, documents, and evidence. None of this is fucking new. Also having new witnesses in Senate impeachment trials is not new. Like for instance, what about John Bolton?
2:55: Next question from big dumb John Cornyn, and it is for Trump's shit lawyers. Is it BAD for presidents to not be allowed to commit all the crimes he wants all day long? No, that is not the question, he wants to know if it will damage the presidency if an Article III court doesn't weigh in on whether Trump is allowed to keep all his crimes a secret because of the fake legal doctrine of "absolute immunity."
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is fully funded by readers like YOU. If you love Wonkette, SUPPORT WONKETTE FINANCIALLY.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.