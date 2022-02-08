biden manufacturing speech jen psaki joe biden video white house press briefing white house press briefing february 8 2022 youtube biden press conference jen psaki
It's Your Combination Biden Hut And Psaki Bell Livestream Extravaganza!
According to the White House, at 1:45 p.m. ET, it will be time for ...
President Biden Delivers Remarks on his Administration’s Work to Rebuild Our Manufacturing to Make More in America, Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, and Lower Energy Costs for Americans
So that sounds hot!
And then right after that it will be time for the daily press briefing. So we just put them both in a post together.
Watch it, or don't.
