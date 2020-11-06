It Will Just Be Nice To Not Have To Look At Trump's Stupid Face Anymore
There are so, so many reasons to be glad that in a few months, Trump will no longer be president. Important reasons. Human rights-related reasons.
But honestly, right now, it will just be such a goddamned relief to not have to look at his smug face anymore. To not wake up every single day to another string of completely batshit tweets. To not have those tweets be coming from the person in the highest office in the land. To not have at least one news cycle every day revolving around the stupid shit he said on Twitter and the stupid shit those dispatched to defend him say on cable news.
It will just be a relief to not have him constantly sucking all of the air out of the room.
There were those who said, when he was first elected, "Well at least we'll have great art!" and "Well at least we'll have great comedy!" — which I always found just a tad insensitive — Trump was actually so bad that, honestly, I'm gonna say comedy suffered a little bit. How can you do satire when the person you're supposed to be satirizing is already a parody of themselves? When they are coming out with things so bizarre you would think someone made them up as a joke, but no. It was real. The stakes felt like they were so high all of the time that true comic relief was actually a little hard to find — though of course we all tried our best.
It will be nice, also, to not have right-wing extremists and conspiracy theorists empowered and validated by having the president on their side. I've been writing about them since long before Trump was ever president, and they've gotten worse and more pervasive in the last several years than I ever thought they would. There was a time when we could laugh and go, "Oh hey, this person believes Queen Elizabeth is a lizard person!" but now it's, "Oh hey, that person who said Queen Elizabeth is a lizard person is running for Congress!"
I don't think it will necessarily get better — in fact it will probably get worse for a while — but I do think these things might spread less to other people without the power of the Oval Office behind them.
And at the very least, they will be unhappy. They will be very sad when it turns out they are never going to get the mass arrests of their dreams. At least for a little while, before they catch a ride on the next crazy train. When conspiracy theorists and Nazis are super happy with the way things are going in the country, you really do have to worry.
As everyone smart has been saying, this doesn't mean the work is over and we can all go to brunch now (please don't go to brunch! COVID-19 is spiking again!). It means the work can actually begin. It means we have space to do the work. It means that focusing on causes and issues that don't have anything to do with The Madness of King Donald or getting him the hell out of office won't feel like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.
That and not having to look at his stupid smug face and listen to his stupid smug speeches every day.
