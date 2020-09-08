It's 56 Days Until The Election, And Trump Still Hates The Troops
This story about Trump hating the troops and thinking they're suckers and losers and stupid dumbasses? It has got LEGS. In fact, we think it's got boots on the ground, and those boots are made for walking and that's just what they will do and one of these days (November 3) those boots are going to walk all over Donald Trump! (To mix a hundred or four references.)
The Trump White House continues to freak out about the story and deny it, but the thing is, everybody's confirmed it at this point. Even Fox News, though Fox News fought mightily not to break its version of the story, even though a very fine reporter in its employ named Jennifer Griffin was able to confirm the story by Friday afternoon. (If you want to see how hard Fox News tried not to break the story, Madeline Peltz from Media Matters has an excellent tick-tock on Twitter of the network's reporting that afternoon, how they didn't let Griffin on the air for as long as possible, and then after they finally did, spent the rest of the evening shitting on their own reporter's reporting, right up until 11 p.m., when Trump called for her firing on Twitter. Reporters just love it when the place where they work does that.)
Griffin, the Fox News reporter, confirmed a new thing about the story, and it is that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin heard it. She reported this Monday after Mnuchin offered a half-assed denial of the story. Mediaite has a good summary with correct quotes, which is just really saving us some time this morning:
Griffin reported Mnuchin was at the Tank meeting in the Pentagon on July 20, 2017, when Trump allegedly called four-star generals "losers," "dopes," and "babies" – calling his claim to have never heard the president speak that way "patently false."
"I confirmed with people who were present at the meeting that the president used those exact words in a meeting at the Pentagon," she said.
"I also circled back with my sources this weekend that confirmed that the president did not go, or did not want to go to the Aisne-Marne cemetery in France to honor the American war dead when he could no longer fly by helicopter and that one of the president's favorite words that he uses when he's angry is 'loser.'"
"According to this source, the president would often say about American veterans: 'What's in it for them? They don't make any money,'" Griffin went on. "The source said it was a character flaw of the president, he could not understand why someone would die for their country — not worth it to him."
Griffin claimed that the source also said Trump did not want veterans involved in the July Fourth parade, adding that he did not want "wounded guys" there because "it's not a good look." The president does, however, like to use the military as a prop, according to Griffin's sources, and views his relationship with the Pentagon as transactional.
In other words, Fox News continues to confirm everything that was in Jeffrey Goldberg's story in The Atlantic, and then some.
And it really is "then some," because Goldberg's story didn't include that "Tank" meeting at the Pentagon, which shouldn't be unfamiliar to you. It's the one about what really led then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to call Trump a "fucking moron" back in the day, and revisiting it, we see just how much Goldberg has confirmed everything we have ever known about President Chickenshit Von YetiPubes.
The story came from a book called A Very Stable Genius, written by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, and it was about the July 20, 2017, meeting at the Pentagon where they had to try to teach this fucking idiot new president Trump how Not To Idiot. As Wonkette explained at the time:
Everybody was there. Mike Pence, Rex Tillerson, then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, then-Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford, Gary Cohn, and also of course Steven Mnuchin and Steve Bannon, because why wouldn't they be. Leonnig and Rucker write that the meeting was called by "the trio" of Tillerson, Mattis and Cohn, and that they decided to use lots of pictures and charts and maybe scratch-n-sniffs and special eggs with prizes inside, " figuring they would help keep him from getting bored."
And Trump just RAGED the entire time. He raged about NATO, which he still doesn't understand, whining that "we are owed money you haven't been collecting!" and "You would totally go bankrupt if you had to run your own business." (Which is funny considering what a bad businessman Trump is and how he likes to declare bankruptcy.)
He called the military guys present "losers" who "don't know how to win anymore," which sounds like many of his comments as reported in The Atlantic. He called them "a bunch of dopes and babies." And sometime after the meeting an extremely appalled and angry Rex Tillerson called Trump a "fucking moron."
So yeah. We have heard this story from The Atlantic before, in many ways. We just happen to have a lot more detail right now than we did one week ago, about just how much President Bone Spurs really fucking hates the troops.
And now here is Griffin from Fox News confirming that yes, Steven Mnuchin heard the "dopes and babies" comment, just as (we imagine) Mike Pence and Gary Cohn and Jim Mattis did, unless they were poopin' at the time. Interesting to be reminded that former chairman of the Joint Chiefs Joe Dunford was there, since he featured in the story in The Atlantic. (Trump thought he was smart, and it surprised him, because he doesn't think there are smart people in the military.)
As we said at the top, this story has legs, and it's not stopping anytime soon.
What we'd like you to notice most of all is that, while the Trump White House is rushing out known craven liars like Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deny the story, literally nobody else has come forward to defend Trump. Nobody who is credible, and/or who doesn't have a financial stake in protecting Trump, is stepping up to say "Trump? That doesn't sound like him." No actually respected general is saying, "He would never say something like that."
It's all true, and everybody knows it. The president of the United States has a seething disdain for the troops, and he talks about it out loud.
The election is in 56 days. Have you planned your vote?
