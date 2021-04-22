climate change climate summit gina mccarthy jen psaki john kerry video white house press briefing youtube
It's Climate Time At The White House Press Briefing!
Pretty much all of DC is doing "climate" today, so why wouldn't John Kerry, President Biden's special presidential envoy for climate, be part of today's White House Press Briefing?
Also featuring Gina McCarthy, national climate adviser, and your usual emcee for the ceremonies, Jen Psaki.
Watch live on WonkTV!
