It's Jen Psaki's Last White House Press Briefing! (Before The Weekend, We Are So Cruel To You)
Was that headline too mean to you semi-rabid Jen Psaki fans? Honestly, we expect you to be "on to" our little headline "tricks" by now. Here's Psaki with your daily White House Press Briefing, joined by Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers Cecilia Rouse, who will no doubt talk about jerbs (yesterday saw the lowest first-time unemployment claims since March of 2020), and probably that damn pipeline hack, and we'd also assume she'll point out that no, pandemic aid is not causing lazy workers, shut up that's DUMB.
Thanks for joining us for WonkTV! And stop throwing stuff at us for the headline!
