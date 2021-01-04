Senate's Dumbest Republican Defends Title On 'Meet The Press'
2020 sucked in all the worst possible ways, and it seems 2021 will begin with 2020's death throes. So with that said, let's take a look at the first Sunday shows of 2021!
We begin with GOP Senator Ron Johnson, Wonkette's 2020 Legislative Shitheel and Senate's Dumbest Republican. Appearing on NBC's "Meet The Press," Johnson defended his titles while making (gasp!) Chuck Todd do his first journalism of 2021:
Last week, GOP Senator Josh Hawley was first to announce he'd try to do a coup on January 6 when Congress meets to certify the Electoral College votes. Shortly after, he was followed by 11 other senators and senators-elect, including Ron Johnson and Ted Cruz. The Coup D'etat Twelve plan on trying to heist democracy Wednesday as lazily as possible. Chuck Todd asked about their plot and, after trying a brief non sequitur about Covid testing, Johnson spouted the same bullshit talking point they all have.
JOHNSON: The fact of the matter is that we have an unsustainable state of affairs in this country where we have tens of millions of people that do not view this election result as legitimate.
Todd noted the inherent flaw in this premise Republicans have been setting up ever since Trump lost:
TODD: [W]hat you're alleging is, essentially you and your colleagues have created this controversy. So right now, we are locked into a destructive, vicious circle, in some ways as you kind of outlined, except -- which is, you made an allegation that there was widespread fraud. You have failed to offer specific evidence of that widespread fraud. But you're demanding an investigation on the grounds that there are allegations of widespread fraud. So essentially, you're the arsonist here. President Trump is the arsonist here. [...] You've started this fire. And now you're saying, "Whoa, look at this. Oh my God. All these people believe what we told them," because you didn't have the guts to tell the truth that this election was fair.
Todd was right! (Ouch, that hurts to say!) Republicans assert baseless, unproven allegations over and over, then when their rubes believe the MAGA Cinematic Universe reality they created in which the election results are illegitimate, they act incredulous that their supporters believe this and want investigations to prove a negative.
Johnson tried to filibuster, but Todd, to his credit, asked Johnson the right questions:
TODD: Let me ask you this. Then why didn't you hold hearings about the 9/11 truthers? There's plenty of people who thought 9/11 was an inside job. So you're basically saying is --
JOHNSON: I mean, Chuck --
TODD: -- if there's enough people who believe a conspiracy theory --
JOHNSON: -- I could have held hearings on all kinds of things. I held hearings on -- [HE HELD HEARINGS ON LITERAL RUSSIAN PROPAGANDA ABOUT THE BIDENS, TO TRY TO MAKE PEOPLE BELIEVE IT -- Ed.]
TODD: If there's enough people who hold --
JOHNSON: -- what I figured was the most relevant issues --
TODD: Are you going to do a -- how about the Moon landing --
JOHNSON: And obviously this election --
TODD: Are you going to hold hearings on that?
Johnson's face showed he was not prepared for THIS version of Chuck Todd but the usual "both sides" sentient goatee one.
Todd tossed Johnson back into the scum-filled pond from whence he came.
TODD: You've got to ask yourself when you tell people a million times that something was stolen or something was fraud and then they believe it, I think you need to look in the mirror and ask yourself why so many people believe this.
Even if they'd "look themselves in the mirror," Chuck, I doubt they'd cast a reflection.
Over on CNN's "State of The Union," Jake Tapper interviewed Ohio GOP Governor Mike DeWine, who proved that just because he is not as much of a weasel as Johnson, Cruz or Hawley doesn't mean he's not still a weasel.
DeWine: "We have a lot of people in this country who are very concerned–" @JakeTapper: "Because they have been lie… https://t.co/OczKxvjmYL— Brian Stelter (@Brian Stelter)1609684039.0
TAPPER: Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska says the president and his allies, by fomenting this effort to vote against Joe Biden's legitimate win, he says they're -- quote -- "pointing a loaded gun at the heart of legitimate self-government." Do you agree?
DEWINE: [...] Are there some problems in the system as far as potential fraud or fraud that occurred? Yes, but there's not -- we have not seen anything that rises to the level that would have changed the outcome of the election. I think Senator Portman -- you mentioned Senator Portman. I think Senator Portman has a good proposal. And that proposal is to get two very distinguished people in this country, Democrat and Republican, have a commission, and to take a hard look at voter security. [...] We have a lot of people in this country who -- who are very concerned about it.
TAPPER: Because they have been lied to, Governor.
DEWINE: And with the change in ...
TAPPER: Governor, because they have been lied to by President Trump for -- for weeks.
DeWine seemed shocked to not get the usual overblown praise from the media he's gotten for doing the bare minimum on Covid, which is a lot by Republican standards. The exchange continued.
TAPPER: But this isn't about actual allegations of legitimate fraud. This is about fomenting lies in order to undermine the democracy. It's very different.
DEWINE: Jake, you -- you can make that point, but I will go back to my point. I think it's valid as well. And what's valid about it is that we have a lot of people in this country who are questioning this election. That's a problem for us.
TAPPER: But why? Why? Why do you think they are?
DEWINE: Why? Look, you can go through why. The question for us is, what do we do about it?
Conservatives always create the problem then obsess over fixing the problem they themselves created. It's one of their things.
Screw it, just watch Jake Tapper's monologue about it. He was mad.
By the by, all this happened BEFORE Trump got caught on tape in committing ANOTHER impeachable act in his call with the Republican Georgia secretary of state.
Happy New Year?
Have a week!
