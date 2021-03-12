jen psaki white house coronavirus task force coronavirus task force briefing video youtube white house press briefing livestream white house press briefing today white house press briefing

It's Your Friday White House Press Briefing, Which We Remembered This Time!

White House
Doktor Zoom
March 12, 2021 11:58 AM

Politico says this thing is supposed to kick off at noon eastern, so here is your feed!


And as a bonus video, here is also your COVID-19 task force briefing, which preceded Jen Psaki and whatever incredibly stupid question Peter Doocy throws her way.

Doktor Zoom

Doktor Zoom's real name is Marty Kelley, and he lives in the wilds of Boise, Idaho. He is not a medical doctor, but does have a real PhD in Rhetoric. You should definitely donate some money to this little mommyblog where he has finally found acceptance and cat pictures. He is on maternity leave until 2033. Here is his Twitter, also. His quest to avoid prolixity is not going so great.

