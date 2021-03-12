It's Your Friday White House Press Briefing, Which We Remembered This Time!
Politico says this thing is supposed to kick off at noon eastern, so here is your feed!
And as a bonus video, here is also your COVID-19 task force briefing, which preceded Jen Psaki and whatever incredibly stupid question Peter Doocy throws her way.
Wonkette is funded by YOU. Every last bit of it! If you can, please donate $5 or $10 a month so we can keep you on top of all this stuff!
Doktor Zoom's real name is Marty Kelley, and he lives in the wilds of Boise, Idaho. He is not a medical doctor, but does have a real PhD in Rhetoric. You should definitely donate some money to this little mommyblog where he has finally found acceptance and cat pictures. He is on maternity leave until 2033. Here is his Twitter, also. His quest to avoid prolixity is not going so great.