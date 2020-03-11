Jesus Guy Very Concerned About All The Aborted Babies We Are Eating Every Day!
If there is anything that has gotten tiresome over the past few years, it is the near constant obsession over baby eating. According to the QAnon people, all of the celebrities and Democratic politicians love getting together over some nice roast baby and then getting high on their adrenal glands. According to some lady who jumped into my mentions a few weeks ago, Bernie Sanders eats babies and that can't be an obviously anti-Semitic reference to blood libel if it's true, which it isn't. There's just so, so much baby eating that we can barely keep track.
Over on the Christian site The Pathway, Editor Don Hinkle — a "saved" Southern Baptist Minister who was the "top news writer" in the Department of Defense in 1981 (according to his bio) — is very concerned about baby eating. So concerned that he published an article on Tuesday titled "Could we be eating, drinking aborted babies?"
No, for real.
They always have a damn bowtie.
Hinkle starts out this article by complaining that Washington University, in his state of Missouri, trains medical students to perform abortions, which he appears to think is illegal. He congratulates state Rep. Jeff Shawan (R-Poplar Bluff), and state Sen. Bill Eigel (R-St. Charles) "for introducing bills that will pop Washington University's $8 billion endowment with a 1.9 percent tax" if they continue to do this. He is also very concerned that the university is secretly trying to clone human beings.
But what he's really upset about is the fact that the university is involved with a company that uses cells derived from the kidney of an aborted fetus for research on food flavorings, which he claims is tantamount to making people eat babies:
Now 14 years later, questions concerning Washington University's relationship with a company called Senomyx are surfacing. Senomyx develops patented flavor enhancers by using "proprietary taste receptor-based assay systems." These receptors are made from HEK293. HEK stands for Human Embryonic Kidney cells. These cells were cloned, originally from healthy aborted human embryos.
Bottom line: Senomyx's cell line, HEK293, is derived from the kidney cells of an aborted baby. PepsiCo signed a four-year, $30 million agreement in 2010 for research and development on the flavor enhancer. Other companies with reported deals with Senomyx include Nestle and Kraft.
The research was so controversial that PepsiCo shareholders introduced a resolution in October 2011 that the company "adopt a corporate policy that recognizes human rights and employs ethical standards which do not involve using the remains of aborted human beings in both private and collaborative research and development agreements." President Barack Obama's Security and Exchange Commission ruled against the resolution, saying PepsiCo's use of cells derived from aborted fetal remains in their research and development agreement with Senomyx to produce flavor enhancers falls under "ordinary business operations."
His theory here is basically that because some company that develops "flavor enhancers" for foods and beverages uses a cell line developed from cells that came from the kidney of an aborted fetus in the Netherlands in 1973 in their research, people are eating dead babies. The cells, mind you, are not actually in anything they are eating and even if they were, they would not be the actual cells that came from that one kidney, unless that kidney was the size of Texas — in which case, that baby was not surviving anyway. Never mind the mother trying to give birth to it.
If Don Hinkle doesn't want to drink Pepsi or not buy foods made by Nestlé or Kraft, that is his choice. I would be the last person to suggest that he do otherwise. I myself have been boycotting Nestlé pretty much since birth, for a variety of reasons, and sometimes just to be safe in case I was out of the loop and missed something terrible they did. In fact, I find it pretty surprising that someone who professes to care so much about babies has not already done a lot of Nestlé boycotting. But hey! It's only fetuses that count.
However, no one is eating babies. No one is eating fetuses. There is literally no cannibalism happening here at all. If Hinkle is so incredibly worried about babies, he should concern himself with the fact that his state's maternal mortality rate is one of the highest in the nation. Because I'm sure all those born babies would like to have mothers.
Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse