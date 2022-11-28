jill bidenjill biden white house holidaysjill biden white house holidays livemelania trumpmelania trump holiday hellhousesvideowhite house holidaysyoutube

It's The Holidays At The White House, Here's First Lady Dr. Jill Biden!

Evan Hurst
November 28, 2022 12:35 PM
America is thankful that we still do not have to deal with Melania Trump's Holiday Hellhouses anymore. That is what America is thankful for. And if Special Counsel Jack Smith does his job, America will never have to worry about that again.

Anyway, here is First Lady Dr. Jill Biden revealing all this year's White House holiday stuff!

