supreme court federalist society stephen breyer bullied stephen breyer joe biden press conference wonktv stephen breyer retires

Joe Biden And Justice Stephen Breyer Walk Into A Bar

WonkTV
Rebecca Schoenkopf
January 27, 2022 12:35 PM
commons.wikimedia.org

President Joe Biden and Justice Stephen Breyer are press conferencing to explain how the VICIOUS BULLYING of Stephen Breyer (good) has worked (good), and he is retiring from the Court after almost 30 years of collegial collegiateness.

Might maybe have something to do with the collegial collegiate Court being on the brink of outlawing any sensible gun regulations, abortion, affirmative action, and the Clean Water Act, that communist "administrative state" implemented by noted communist ... Richard Nixon.

WOULD YOU LIKE TO KNOW MORE? The Supreme Court Is About To Do Some Very Bad Sh*t, And We're Not Just Talking About Abortion

Let's watch!


www.youtube.com


Wonkette is ad-free and investor-free and Vulture Capitalist-free and funded by YOU! Keep us going forever please, if you are able!

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Rebecca Schoenkopf

Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc