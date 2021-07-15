biden speech expanded child tax credit joe biden kamala harris video youtube wonktv kamala harris speech july 15 2021 joe biden speech july 15 2021
Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Want You To Look Under Your Seats
Oh good, now you can send some (more) to your Wonkette!
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.