Joe Biden Thinks Trump Is 'F*cking A**hole,' Is Correct
People who have been reading Wonkette for at least a week might remember last week when we examined whether Bob Woodward is sometimes full of shit, based on some reporting in his new book that seems like it might not be quiiiiiite right. Examining all the evidence, we made an educated guess that Woodward is an excellent reporter for the part of reporting that is "has all the sources," but occasionally he fails to grasp the overall meaning and/or tone of the words he is reporting on, which once in a while makes the end product come out just ... off.
That said, we don't think there are many ways to misinterpret "what a fucking asshole," so we're gonna guess Woodward's and Robert Costa's book is right when it says Joe Biden looked at the stinky gauche crap Donald Trump left all over the White House — NO, WE DON'T MEAN TRUMP LOCKED HIS TWO OLDEST SONS IN THERE BY ACCIDENT — and his reaction was "what a fucking asshole." That does sound like Joe.
"Trump's existence permeated the White House, even the residence. One night, Biden wandered into a room where a huge video screen covered the wall. To relax, Trump used to upload programs to virtually play the world's most famous golf courses," they wrote. "'What a f------ a------,' Biden once said as he surveyed the former president's toys."
LOL sad. Was Trump cheating at golf by himself?
Also, we note that Trump left those toys at the White House. It's like he really thought he was coming back. Wonder if he left one of his games on "pause" hahahahahahahahaha that loser bet he did.
Point is, Trump is a fucking asshole and his toys are stupid and Biden said so.
Biden, according to the book, really didn't love living in the White House when he got there — it says he found it "lonely" and "cold" — but we kinda figured that already. Otherwise why would he be at the beach all the time riding his bike vigorously in the sunshine, like a common palliative care patient?
Now we learn that the White House, at least when Biden got there, was just full of the remnants of Trump, things he left behind, smells we imagine lingered forever, probably smelled like rotten Big Mac and gangrenous dog farts (by Trump, obvs), bet they were airing that place out for months, poor Joe Biden, OPEN THREAD.
[ABC News]
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter.
Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.