John Boehner's Magical Historical Revisionism Book Tour!
Former GOP House Speaker John Boehner made two leathery appearances on CNN's "State Of The Union" and NBC's "Meet The Press" this weekend as he hawked his new book. But while some in Washington (and on Wonkette!) have chuckled at some of the excerpts, Boehner's "Let's Rewrite History" book tour is a good example of what's wrong with politics these days.
On CNN, host Dana Bash began by talking about Boehner's book as if it contained funny anecdotes about being an "SNL" writer/cast member, rather than the guy who used to be third in into the presidency.
BASH: Speaker Boehner, I have to say I have covered -- I have read a lot of memoirs in my life. This one is definitely the funniest and probably the most candid. So, thank you for that. And we have a lot to talk about in the book.
But I first want to start with the moment that we're in, in this country, where we have had yet another mass shooting Thursday night, a couple overnight. Eight people in Indianapolis -- that's the one on Thursday -- were killed, 47 mass shootings in the United States in just over the last month. And I know you know this. Polls show the vast majorities of Americans support at least some new gun restrictions. When you were speaker, there were 20 first graders who were killed in Newtown, Connecticut. Looking back now, do you regret not passing new gun laws then? And do you want to see Republicans come to the table now at least to pass something?
Wow! That escalated quickly. But while the subject change was disorienting, Boehner's answers were infuriating.
BOEHNER: Well, back when Newtown happened, we couldn't find common ground with the other side. [...] And, hopefully, there's some common ground to be found. I know that Senator Pat Toomey has been working on this across the aisle, trying to come to some agreement. And, hopefully, they will find some common ground, because this -- it's -- frankly, it's heartbreaking. I think it's embarrassing our country to the rest of the world. And we have got to find a way to deal with this problem.
You have got to be fucking kidding! Is Boehner really blaming Barack Obama and Democrats for lack of action on gun control? Luckily, we have receipts. Here is The Hill in 2011 after then-Democratic Rep. Gabby Giffords and 19 others in Arizona were shot. It's about Boehner opposing new gun control restrictions.
Then in the wake of Newtown, the LA Times in 2012:
How about The National Review in 2013 when Boehner said if the Senate passed gun control, "the House would consider it," which is mighty tepid coming from a guy who had an "A" rating at the time from the NRA. Even now, Boehner is making the same cynical argument by mentioning GOP Senator Pat Toomey's work, considering how Toomey's last "bipartisan" attempt at "sensible" gun control, with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, failed in a 54-46 vote when Democrats had an even bigger majority than they do now.
Reporters should be reminding their audience of history like this as much as they giggle at Boehner telling Ted Cruz to "go fuck himself" or saying Republicans have lost their way in obediently following Donald Trump wherever he goes, while also admitting he voted for Trump in 2020.
But instead the esteemed Fourth Estate whitewashes guys like Boehner by gushing about their "funny" book.
Speaking of Chuck Todd:
WATCH: @SpeakerBoehner: “I’d rather set myself on fire than to run for office again.” @chucktodd: “The only reason… https://t.co/hGsHbUFA9c— Meet the Press (@Meet the Press)1618754921.0
Isn't that cute?
All that's missing now is Boehner doing shitty paintings and being adorbs with former First Lady Michelle Obama, and we've got full "George W. Bush War Crimes Redemption" yahtzee!
Have a week.
