John Roberts Not Our Real Dad, Can't Make Us Be Nice. Impeachment Trial Liveblog, Day Two!
Hola! Time for the opening arguments part of the impeachment trial of Donald John Trump.
Late last night after we went to bed, apparently there was some kind of dust-up where Jerry Nadler and the Democrats were tired of the constant lying and bullshit from Donald Trump's lying bullshit lawyers, and Trump assface lawyer Pat Cipollone acted like a real dick too, and Chief Justice John Roberts felt the need to "admonish" both sides like a common Chuck Todd and "remember [you] are addressing the world's greatest deliberative body." (Objection! Asserts facts not in evidence.) Roberts even pulled an olden-timey term out of the spare gavel he keeps inside his bottom (allegedly), and referenced a 1905 impeachment trial where a guy got in big trouble for "pettifogging."
For the record, this is all Jerry Nadler said that was supposedly so bad:
"Either you want the truth and you must permit the witnesses or you want a shameful cover-up. History will judge and so will the electorate," Nadler argued.
Whatever, that is just true.
Anyway, John Roberts is not our real dad and not your real dad either and he can't tell us what to do, so we will not be nice, and we'll continue calling Trump's lawyers the lying loser assholes they are, making jokes all the way about how they are booger-staining their careers for all eternity and will be remembered in the history books just like that, as booger-stains.
Also they are bad at TV.
Shall we watch the opening arguments together? Democrats start things off, for the next three days or so probably, after which Trump's lawyers will fill up to 12 hours of opening arguments by lying and yelling "PERFECT CALL!" or something. We don't envy their position, having to defend the world's stupidest criminal.
1:00: Good afternoon! This will start late.
But while we are waiting, you should know that Donald Trump bragged at Davos today about how the House impeachment managers are doing bad (they are not) and you know why? Because Trump has the "materials" and they don't.
In other words, it's a cover-up and he's saying the quiet part loud again.
Meantime, Adam Schiff did a quick presser a few minutes ago and noted that last night they gave the Trump team the opportunity to have John Roberts, an impartial judge but also a super-Republican, to rule on the materiality of the witnesses they are asking for. Schiff noted that Team Trump rejected this out of hand not because they were worried Roberts wouldn't be impartial, but because they were worried he would.
Tells you everything you need to know.
1:08: Surprise, they are not starting that late. Here we go! The House managers begin their 24 hours ... NOW!
1:10: Adam Schiff begins. "In the beginning was a criminal idiot, and the criminal idiot was bad and should feel bad."
1:11: OK that was not his quote. It was this quote from Alexander Hamilton:
When a man unprincipled in private life desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper, possessed of considerable talents, having the advantage of military habits—despotic in his ordinary demeanour—known to have scoffed in private at the principles of liberty—when such a man is seen to mount the hobby horse of popularity—to join in the cry of danger to liberty—to take every opportunity of embarrassing the General Government & bringing it under suspicion—to flatter and fall in with all the non sense of the zealots of the day—It may justly be suspected that his object is to throw things into confusion that he may "ride the storm and direct the whirlwind."
Schiff's point is that the framers' created impeachment for precisely the kind of despotic shitstorm Donald Trump is.
1:16: Schiff begins with a 30,000-foot recounting of what Trump did:
1. Tried to force a nation to meddle in the 2020 election for his benefit (to help him steal another one).
2. When he got caught, he obstructed the investigation. (He obstructed it today!)
3. The country he extorted, Ukraine, is at war with Trump's BFF Russia, so the withholding of military aid/White House visits was to the benefit of his ally and America's adversary, Russia.
4. Oh yeah also he didn't even really want investigations into the Bidens and his Russian propaganda conspiracy theories about Ukraine meddling in 2016. He just wanted the announcement of them.
5. Did we mention that Russia's intel services are doing literally the exact same thing for him right now, to smear Biden to help Trump steal another one?
1:22: Schiff reminds us that over 15,000 Ukrainians have died in their war with Russia. This was the aid Trump was playing with for his own benefit.
1:25: SCHIFF: "The president's misconduct" cannot be judged "at the ballot box," because "we cannot be sure that the vote will be fairly won." BECAUSE THIS IS ABOUT HIM TRYING TO STEAL THE 2020 ELECTION.
1:27: Schiff notes that this is part of a criminal pattern for Russia. He solicited Russia's help in 2016 to hack Hillary's emails, RUSSIA IF YOU'RE LISTENING, and they fucking did it. That night.
He asked China to meddle for him, in public, recently, more than once. (Because people who are so detestable that they couldn't ever get a majority of Americans to vote for him if he was the last man on earth have to cheat in order to win. Like he did last time.)
1:32: Schiff giving the Senate compliments it doesn't deserve, considering how it is run by a political party that's basically turned into a criminal enterprise. Also says he understands that some senators will wish during this trial that they could do something besides this trial, well TOUGH SHIT, why don't you fill out a comment card, whiners.
1:38: Ooh, Adam Schiff used the word "evil" to refer to Donald Trump's evil democracy-destroying election-stealing crimes, uh oh, John Roberts gonna tell him he needs to be sweet!
