Kamala Harris Will Visit Border, Republicans Still Being A-holes About It
Vice President Kamala Harris will finally visit the border this week. She's scheduled to stop in El Paso, Texas, with homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. It's her first trip to the US/Mexico border since President Joe Biden placed her in charge of addressing the root causes of the migrant surge in March. An agonizing two whole months have passed without a single politically expedient photo op.
Shortly after Harris became the administration's point person on immigration and migration issues, GOP Senators Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, and Susan Collins took a midnight tour of the border, where they looked into the darkness and saw both the Mexican bogeyman and their own empty souls staring back at them. Republicans steadily banged the drum over this contrived border crisis while blaming Harris for not addressing it in the only way that matters: Showing up at the border in camo gear. She's a cop, after all. Why isn't she arresting migrant children?
Naturally, when Harris did start publicly addressing the border situation, Republicans piled on her. After her first trip abroad, to Guatemala and then to Mexico, Geraldo Rivera claimed she'd “blown it" and apparently wasn't a master negotiator and diplomat like Donald Trump. (The Fox News imaginary version of Donald Trump sounds great, by the way. That's someone I'd consider supporting in 2024.) Then Fox News idiot Katie Pavlich smeared Harris as an example of what happens when people get jobs solely because of their race and gender. Yes, she said this without irony. (But with racism!)
Indeed, much of the conservative discourse about Harris and the border has been racist, as they practically order her to go there, as if she's not a free Black woman who's also the fucking vice president. She's been busy dealing with real crises, such as low vaccination rates in dumber parts of the country. She's not just trolling people on Twitter all day like Cruz.
Wonkette predicted that when Harris eventually visited the border, Republicans and Fox News would still “bitch and moan" about it. We were right, though we missed that day's lotto numbers.
Fox News has now shifted from why isn’t Kamala Harris visiting the border to why is Kamala Harris visiting the bord… https://t.co/BE4mC52zzD— Acyn (@Acyn)1624469969.0
Now conservatives are wondering why Harris flip-flopped on her border trip position. Peter Doocy at Fox News asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki why Harris is visiting the border this week when earlier this month she, in his view, dismissed the trip as a “grand gesture." Psaki patiently corrected Doocy, as if she was training a puppy that kept peeing on the carpet. She reminded him that the vice president had previously said she was open to visiting the border at “an appropriate time." Presumably, this is the appropriate time. It's not that complicated.
Harris will also upstage Donald Trump, who's set to visit the border where he literally requested human rights violations.
When it came to the border wall, Trump would dream up "sickening" medieval plots "to pierce the flesh" of migrants, rip all the families apart, "maim," and gas them, Taylor claims. "This was a man with no humanity whatsoever," Taylor says. "He says, we got to do this, this, this, and this, all of which are probably impossible, illegal unethical," Taylor recalls, but he was writing them down as the president spoke. "And he looks over me and he goes, 'you fucking taking notes?'"
This walking sack of garbage now boasts that he's forced Harris to “finally see the death and destruction they created." This monster wanted to turn the border into a medieval torture park. Former Trump adviser and Gollum-impersonator Stephen Miller claimed the insurrectionist-in-chief would use his trip as an opportunity for border patrol agents and ICE officers to “freely speak their minds." This is obviously more of the Fox News fantasy president, as opposed to the wannabe butcher of Bedminster.
Texas GOP Governor Greg Abbott and some other equally shameless House Republicans will join Trump. It remains an offense against decency and justice that he walks around freely. We plan to ignore his showboating, WALL-promoting trip and instead wish Vice President Harris a safe and successful journey.
