Kevin McCarthy Publicly Fantasizes About Hitting Nancy Pelosi, Who’d Kick His Ass For Real
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has consistently outclassed and outmaneuvered GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who she may or may not have called a “moron." He was still stinging from his horrible, no good week Saturday night when he lashed out at Pelosi the same way all weak men do, with threats of violence.
Members of the Tennessee GOP congressional delegation presented McCarthy with an oversized gavel during a fundraising event. While fondling his Freudian substitute for actual power and respect, he said, "I want you to watch Nancy Pelosi hand me that gavel. It will be hard not to hit her with it, but I will bang it down."
Here's the audio in all its repulsiveness:
Here’s audio of @GOPLeader’s comment on @SpeakerPelosi: https://t.co/tSmcteVcdk https://t.co/yLC4lzGEVV— Vivian Jones (@Vivian Jones)1627783194.0
For normal people, it wouldn't be that hard to resist striking an 81-year-old woman, but McCarthy isn't known for the strength of his character. He's the same coward who admitted that Donald Trump “bears responsibility for [the January 6] attack on Congress by mob rioters," before walking back his rebuke after he'd slithered down to Mar-a-Lago to make nice with Trump. CNN described McCarthy's thuggish remarks about Pelosi as further evidence of their “deteriorating relationship," but things really went south when Trump's goons tried to kill Pelosi and McCarthy pinned his political aspirations on pretending like a domestic terrorist attack never happened. Tuesday, McCarthy stood behind his handpicked stooge, Rep. Elise Stefanik, when she grossly blamed the MAGA insurrection on Pelosi.
McCarthy isn't blinded with rage because Pelosi keeps blocking his legislative agenda, because he doesn't really have one. He's pissed she insists on fully investigating the vicious attack on the Capitol and her own life. Gee, why can't she be cool and let all this drop, even though McCarthy won't denounce the insurrectionist-in-chief or his Big Lie that resulted in Pelosi's young staff cowering terrified in the dark behind a barricaded door for two and a half hours?
McCarthy's sick comments received swift condemnation from decent people, which excludes 98.9 percent of the GOP House caucus. Pelosi's spokesperson and deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill said in a Saturday tweet: "A threat of violence to someone who was a target of a January 6th assassination attempt from your fellow Trump supporters is irresponsible and disgusting."
This isn't hyperbole. The insurrectionists eerily chanted "Where's Nancy? Where's Nancy?" while roaming the Capitol building. Prosecutors claim riot suspect Pauline Bauer can be heard on body camera footage from inside the Capitol Rotunda shouting, "Bring Nancy Pelosi out here right now! We want to hang that fucking bitch." When Richard "Bigo" Barnett broke into Pelosi's office and put his feet on her desk, he left a note that read, "Nancy, Bigo was here, you bitch." (His lawyers claim the the note really said, "Hey Nancy Bigo was here biatd." Yes, they tried the Sideshow Bob defense.)
That was seven months ago, and McCarthy's corrupt excuse for a political party wants to blame Pelosi for her own trauma while cozying up to the scumbag they all know is truly responsible. McCarthy is no better than Richard “Bigo" Barnett. They both wanted to assert their dominance over a woman who's their moral and intellectual superior in every measurable way.
Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries from New York, considered Pelosi's heir apparent, called for McCarthy to apologize, tweeting that “violence against women is no laughing matter." (He should pass that along to "Saturday Night Live" cast member Michael Che.)
Rep. Eric Swalwell from California, who's been awesome lately, thought McCarthy's Ike Turner “humor" was beneath the dignity of even a Republican congressman. He demanded McCarthy's resignation, tweeting, "America has suffered enough violence around politics. @GOPLeader McCarthy is now a would-be assailant of @SpeakerPelosi. He needs to resign."
Obviously, McCarthy won't resign or stop acting like a cut-rate Trump, but Democrats shouldn't let this slide as just more of the politics of personal destruction. A line was crossed, and McCarthy will just keep crossing it. He has no bottom.
McCarthy knew his audience Saturday night. When he mentioned hitting Pelosi, there wasn't stunned silence but instead gleeful laughter. Laughter was what Christine Blasey Ford testified was her strongest memory from the night then-future Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted her. "Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter," she said, her voice cracking.
In two sentences, McCarthy demonstrated the misogynistic impulse to exert power over women through humiliation and violence. It's the PG-13, bad 1980s sitcom version of “grab 'em by the pussy," but it's just as vile.
