KY Prosecutor Offered Convicted Felon Plea Deal If He’d Just Give Up Still-Dead Breonna Taylor
Breonna Taylor was fatally shot in her own Louisville, Kentucky, bed almost six months ago. Her killers aren't in custody and facing trial because they're cops. The prosecutor in charge of the investigation into Taylor's murder was a special guest villain speaker at the Republican National Convention, so the arc of the moral universe is clearly bent all out of shape.
Taylor hasn't been dead that long, but the Louisville police department has tried to throw more dirt on her grave. Jamarcus Glover, a convicted felon with a history of drug trafficking, was offered a plea deal last month if he'd name Taylor as a member of his “organized crime syndicate." That's not quite what we meant by “Say Her Name."
From WDRB:
As part of the July 13 offer, Glover was to acknowledge that over a period of time through April 22 he and several "co-defendants," including Taylor, engaged in organized crime by trafficking large amounts of drugs "into the Louisville community."
Wow, those cops should receive medals for taking down drug kingpin Breonna Taylor, also known as “The Turk." Now, I'm only a country "Law & Order" viewer, but I don't think prosecutors usually offer sweetheart deals to drug traffickers so they can build a rock-solid case against a dead woman. The Jefferson Commonwealth Attorney's office was actively aiding the defense of the three officers — Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove — who killed Taylor while she slept.
If Glover implicated someone no longer able to defend herself, he might've been released on probation without serving prison time. But Glover didn't want their blood money. He turned down the plea deal. We've officially reached the point where drug dealers have more honor than Kentucky law enforcement.
Attorney Sam Aguiar, who represents Taylor's family in a wrongful death lawsuit, claims the plea offer shows "the lengths to which those within the police department and Commonwealth's Attorney went to after Breonna Taylor's killing to try and paint a picture of her which was vastly different than the woman she truly was.
"The fact that they would try to even represent that she was a co-defendant in a criminal case more than a month after she died is absolutely disgusting."
Jefferson Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine claimed the plea offer was a “draft," but other attorneys have pointed out that they're all drafts until they're signed. Wine wanted Glover to state that Taylor's apartment was used to store "proceeds from the trafficking operation" and that the person living at the apartment (Taylor) was “handling all his money." They are desperate to justify their botched, unjustified raid on Taylor's home.
Glover has repeatedly stated in interviews and recorded phone calls after the shooting that Taylor wasn't involved in any criminal activity.
"At the end of the day, I know she didn't ... I know she didn't to deserve none of this sh**, though," he said according to the call, which is part of the evidence in his criminal case.
Taylor had dated Glover off-and-on, but had cut all ties with him a month before her death. According to a recent profile in the New York Times, Taylor was looking forward to a new life with a better man. American voters can relate.
This was the year of big plans for the 26-year-old: Her home was brimming with the Post-it notes and envelopes on which she wrote her goals. She had just bought a new car. Next on the list: buying her own home. And trying to have a baby with Mr. [Kenneth] Walker. They had already chosen a name.
Those dreams ended with an indiscriminate hail of police bullets. As Richard Pryor once said, “You motherfuckers kill dreams."
Breonna Taylor was robbed of her dreams. We can't change that, but we damn well won't let them take her name.
