Nazi Dude Hereby Claims 'The Proud Boys' For White Race And Future Of White Children
Oh no. There has been a coup.
Newsweek reports that Kyle Chapman, a white nationalist and proud of it, has attacked the Proud Boys' confused chairman Enrique Tarrio and announced a “rebranding" of the Proud Boys that would make it clear that there's no place for people named Enrique Tarrio. Chapman, by the way, built the group's “tactical defense arm," the Fraternal Order of Alt-Knights (FOAK, which is a stupid acronym). Unless you're at the Renaissance Faire, anything involving knights is usually Klan-adjacent.
Chapman sent this message to his droogs:
"Due to the recent failure of Proud Boy Chairman Enrique Tarrio to conduct himself with honor and courage on the battlefield, it has been decided that I Kyle Chapman reassume my post as President of Proud Boys effective immediately," Chapman wrote. "We will no longer cuck to the left by appointing token negroes as our leaders. We will no longer allow homosexuals or other 'undesirables' into our ranks. We will confront the Zionist criminals who wish to destroy our civilization."
Yikes! Chapman's unhinged, melodramatic rhetoric sounds awfully familiar.
Enrique Tarrio, who identifies as Black, is the “token negro" Chapman rejects, because his black skin wasn't impervious to a knife attack. During the first Democratic debate in September, Trump was stumped to name a single white supremacist group. Joe Biden helpfully offered the Proud Boys, whom Trump then advised to “stand back and stand by" in case, strictly hypothetically, he'd require armed goons to help him remain in power.
Tarrio got up in his feels that Biden had described the Proud Boys as a white supremacist group. He's Black and sexist as fuck, so while the Proud Boys might hate women, they are swell with misogynists of all creeds and colors.
"I denounce White supremacy," Mr. Tarrio said in a Thursday interview with WSVN-TV in Miami. "I denounce anti-Semitism. I denounce racism. I denounce fascism. I denounce communism and any other -ism that is prejudiced toward people because of their race, religion, culture, tone of skin."
You can tell a Black man has fucked around with white supremacists for too long when he starts repeating phrases such as “tone of skin." Still, Tarrio denounced all isms like Ferris Bueller by way of John Lennon. That gave some plausible deniability to the Proud Boys until Election Day. Now Chapman is like “fuck it, we hate everybody. That's our whole raison d'être."
CHAPMAN: We recognize that the West was built by the White Race alone and we owe nothing to any other race.
Chapman has renamed the Proud Boys the "Proud Goys." Goy is a word for a non-Jewish person and according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, white supremacists co-opt the term as a way of saying, “Damn right, we hate Jews!" These people are terrible, and they will join their fellow terrible Americans in Washington DC on Saturday at a "Million MAGAMarch" — a titular co-opting of the Million Man March, a 1995 pro-Black event. Dig all that creation the white race does without any help from other races.
The “Million MAGAMarch" is in support of Trump's spurious, anti-democratic claims that selective voter fraud is why Joe Biden flattened him last week.
After he was photographed beating a protester with a stick at a Trump hate rally in Berkeley, California, Chapman started going by the name “Based Stickman," because he has no Black friends who could give him a cooler nickname. Mr. “Stickman" declares that the rebranded Proud Goys will fight for white people to "have their own countries where White interests are written into law." Dude, America is right here.
