Let's LIVEBLOG Another Sh*tshow Trump January 6 Hearing!
Hello from US District Judge Amit Mehta's virtual courtroom, where it's going to be a whole mixed bag of crazy shit, so strap in.
There are three cases on the docket today surrounding former president Donald Trump's liability for the events of January 6. In Swalwell v. Trump, Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell is suing Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and GOP Rep. Mo Brooks for inciting the riot. In Thompson v. Trump, multiple Democratic representatives are suing the former president, his lawyer, and both the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. These cases both allege violations of the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, since they were impeded in their official duties by the mob.
The third case, Blassingame v. Trump, was brought by two Capitol Police officers seeking to hold Trump to account for their injuries on January 6.
Trump et al. have moved to dismiss the cases for lack of standing and failure to state a claim.
Here's how Judge Mehta says this is going down today:
1. Presidential immunity/Article III standing (15 minutes per side)
2. Pleading of § 1985(1) claim (including statutory standing) (15 minutes per side)
3. First Amendment defense (15 minutes per side)
4. Pleading of common law/D.C. Code offenses (10 minutes per side)
5. Defendant Rep. Mo Brooks’s Westfall Act certification request (10 minutes per side, including the United States)
That last one with Mo Brooks should be super fun, and requires a little background. See, Brooks claims he was acting within the scope of his official duties when he told the assembled lunatics on the Ellipse, "Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass!" So he wanted the government to defend him in the suit, the way they're defending Trump in E. Jean Carroll's defamation claim. But the Justice Department told him to piss off, and Item five up there with the Westfall Act certification is him whining to the judge that it's NO FAIR. When last we checked in, Congressman MensaGenius was representing himself. And dear God, we have not lived a good enough life to deserve a hilarious appearance in federal court by Mo freakin' Brooks, who graduated from law school in 1978 and doesn't seem to have done a lot with that degree recently. But hope springs eternal!
or maybe watch on YouTube here.
Ready?
1:05 Gonna start soon, they're reminding us AGAIN that it's illegal to record a federal hearing.
1:09 KA-CHING!!!! Mo Brooks pro se litigant.
1:12 Jesse Binnall up first as counsel for Trump and Don Jr., who is a defendant in (I believe the Swalwell case).
Opens by saying the cases should never have been brought", the are "chock full of propaganda for a political rather than legal objective."
1:14 Judge Mehta says Binnall should make legal rather than rhetorical arguments. ZING!
To wit, how is the conduct alleged in this complaint, i.e. the tweets and the speech at the Ellipse, part of Trump's official presidential duties.
1:17 Binnall says the decision should be "content neutral," meaning that it doesn't matter what Trump said.
"Giving a speech is what presidents do."
Judge Mehta isn't super impressed with this line of argument, suggests that Trump was speaking as a candidate, this was a campaign speech.
1:21 Binnall is making a bizarre argument that any comment on "policy" even in a stump speech is part of his job as president.
Judge Mehta asks if the filing of the election lawsuits was part of his presidential duty.
Binnall says it was because ... the election was over, so the campaign was over.
Mehta: "That's not true" because the campaign contributed to the suits and to the rally.
1:25 Mehta asks about the call to Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger and if that is a presidential act for which there is immunity.
Binnall says yes, Trump was ensuring the laws were faithfully executed, as was his presidential duty.
Binnall then pivots to arguing that the remedy was impeachment.
Mehta asks for an example of something that would not be subject to presidential immunity. Binnall says nothing Trump could say would fall outside his presidential absolute immunity, but perhaps entering into a lease for the campaign — an act — would do it.
1:30 LOL, Binnall is arguing that presidential immunity is just like judicial immunity. You don't want to get sued, your honor?
Mehta asks whether there is immunity for actual incitement, essentially a hypothetical of what would happen if the court found that Trump satisfied the Brandenburg test.
Binnall says there's immunity for incitement, like when Obama referred to the pending Citizens United case in his state of the union address.
1:33 Mehta says what about defamation? Is that subject to presidential immunity?
Hell YES, says Binnall.
Mehta says "Is there anything the president could say as president that would subject him to civil suit?"
Binnall says nope, which is smart, since his client has said so many outrageous, defamatory, and false things. Don't want to give away the store. "The duties of the president are all encompassing while he holds the office."
And then Binnall caught himself, since he's also arguing that Trump out of office still has executive privilege in the National Archives case.
1:40 Attorney Joseph Sellers up for plaintiffs, arguing that immunity is for official acts only. He's making a much more lawyerly argument, referring to cases and shit — how novel!
Trump's acts at the Ellipse count as "purely private actions," not part of his official duties. "Demanding a riot which interfered with the action of a co-equal branch of government" is not the president's job. (No shit.)
Sellers says Binnall's argument that presidential immunity must be "content neutral" would allow immunity for treason. Mehta counters that treason is criminal, not civil, so the analogy is imperfect.
1:45 Mehta asks why there is no immunity for comment on the election, which is a matter of public interest.
Sellers says this wasn't comment, it was an instruction to his followers. Mehta seems highly skeptical, says that Trump as president has the right to try to influence congress.
Sellers says that there's no "legitimate lawful role" for the president in the counting of electoral votes, and there sure as hell is no legit role for the president to foment insurrection by telling his followers to go to the Capitol to "fight like hell."
1:50 Mehta says that the plaintiffs are asking him to assess the president's motives and use that as a reason to deny him immunity.
Sellers says the words matter, not the motives.
This is an interesting argument now. Sellers says that statutes which attempt to separate campaign expenses from presidential expenses — like flying the president to campaign events — should guide the court as it tries to separate campaign activity from presidential duties. And this was an event subsidized by the campaign, it had nothing to do with his official role, so should be treated as a purely private act.
Also no immunity for INSURRECTION.
1:57 Sellers and Mehta are comparing with Nixon v. Fitzgerald, in which President Nixon was sued for an official personnel action.
They're on to Article III standing, i.e. whether the plaintiffs have the right to sue. In their brief, the Oath Keepers apparently argued that Swalwell and Thompson can't sue in their individual capacities under the KKK Act. Sellers says that the law is intended to protect them from harm in the performance of their official duties.
2:00 Patrick Malone, attorney, with a follow up on behalf of the Capitol Police. He's making an argument that there's no statutory authority for the president to speak on election certification and getting a lot of pushback from the court. His argument is that, if Trump weren't the incumbent, he would be liable for incitement, so the incumbent can't be automatically immune.
2:03 Attorney Philip Andonian for Swalwell points out that Bill Clinton was held responsible for perjuring himself in Paula Jones lawsuit, so the whole "content neutral" thing is patently nonsense. He argues that Trump's motive is irrelevant, incitement is not an official act.
2:08 Binnall back up for rebuttal. He's making a bizarre argument that Trump retains immunity for something he could say in his official capacity even if he says it on the campaign trail. Like if Trump could say "Democrats suck" in the Oval Office, he's performing his official duty if he says it at a campaign rally. Which ... makes no fucking sense.
Now he's saying that the speech at the Ellipse wasn't part of the campaign, so ipso facto not campaigning.
2:15 Okay, on to the second issue, standing under 42 U.S. Code § 1985, conspiracy to interfere with civil rights. Rudy's lawyer Joseph Sibley, IV is up.
Sibley says there's no allegation of a conspiracy plausibly pled in the brief, since the only people who committed the injurious acts — i.e. the riot — weren't huddled up with Trump, Rudy, and Mo.
Mehta does not appear to be receptive to this argument, points out that Trump, Rudy, and Mo said "do it," and the rioters did it. How is that not conspiracy?
2:20 Sibley seems to want to just keep pointing to the fact that Rudy didn't sit down and instruct the individual rioters. Federal judges don't usually like arguments that amount to basically, "DUH, can't you see my point, dummy?"
Particularly this judge, who is meticulously careful and respectful.
2:25 Mehta is homing in on the difference between Giuliani and Don Jr, who didn't tell the mob to march on the Capitol, and Trump and Brooks, who did.
Sibley keeps trying to move the goal posts by shouting. He's now arguing that the speeches were something akin to incitement to protest. Seems like a poor strategy with this judge.
2:30 Mehta says that we can infer Trump's intent from the fact that he didn't tell the mob to stop. Sibley shouts some words about the First Amendment. I know he's a perfectly competent lawyer, but he doesn't seem particularly well prepared today.
Binnall back up to argue that Trump is a man of peace.
2:35 Mehta points out the eleventy-seven other things that Trump said which were not "peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."
Binnall gets snippy about the court "recharacterizing" speech about protest as incitement, "then the court is going to be very busy."
Mehta shuts it down immediately. "That's not what we're doing ... words of incitement are not protected by the First Amendment."
Binnall says Maxine Waters "uses the word 'fight' a lot" and "uses inflaming rhetoric." (They chose a Black woman for an example? How shocking!)
Mehta: "Let's stick with the facts."
2:38 Mehta asks if an invitation to engage in tortious conduct, acceptance of that invitation, followed by that tortious conduct is sufficient to constitution a conspiracy.
Binnall seems kinda stumped.
Now Binnall says there is a First Amendment right to call for that tortious conduct.
2:40 Mehta asks "what am I supposed to do with" the fact that Trump didn't do anything for two hours to call off the rioters. Binnall makes a rational-ish argument that actions after the event can't be used to establish conspiracy. Forget that Mehta asked about inferring intent. Binnall then argues again that Trump is presidentially immune from suit for literally anything he says.
2:42 Oh, interesting, Mehta is talking about the Charlottesville Nazi verdict where one of the defendants (Richard Spencer?) was found guilty of conspiracy in part based on actions taken during and after the event.
Binnall pivots to saying that there can't be different laws for Democrats and Trump supporters.
Mehta: ?????
I believe Binnall is suggesting that such an interpretation of the statute would make BLM supporters liable for conspiracy to loot? But who the hell even knows.
2:50 Binnall is now arguing that congressional representatives and Capitol cops are not "officers of the United States" for the purpose of the KKK Act. He says the law only applies to executive appointees?
I mean ... you can try.
Congress could have added themselves to the statute.
Mehta: But aren't you also arguing that the President and Vice President are NOT covered by this statute?
2:55 Oath Keepers lawyer Jonathon Mosely is up, says that the complaint hasn't sufficiently alleged conspiracy against his clients. Mehta says basically, didn't your clients and the Proud Boys agree to work together before you stormed the Capitol?
"Some people go to lunch, some people go beat on police." I believe this was an effort by the Oath Keepers lawyer to make it seem like there wasn't an agreement to take over the Capitol if no everyone did it?
Mehta points out that the Oath Keepers did not, in fact, go to lunch.
3:00 Ten minute break. I will brew more "Hot Cinnamon Sunset" tea, which sounds like a drink made from Fireball and Jägermeister, but is basically chai.
3:12 And we're back!
Sellers is up again to say why Binnall's and Sibley's arguments were dogshit.
