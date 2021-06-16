Let's Watch Old Handsome Joe Tell Us About His Meeting With That Stinker Putin!
Seriously, what a stinker he is, what a li'l stinker.
Here's your video! Looks like Biden's gonna be on time! Just kidding, he's early!
1:22: What IS this, a president who is early for a press conference?
Anyway, Biden says he's not against Putin or against Russia, he's FOR the American people. So this is already way different from a Trump-Putin meeting.
1:23: Biden says he's always going to push Putin on human rights, including things like Alexei Navalny, who is still languishing in a Russian prison, and two "wrongfully imprisoned American citizens" in Russia, plus Radio Free Europe, and how it should operate freely. Oh yeah, and that thing where Putin attacks America's elections.
Says there are also areas where we can mutually cooperate for our benefit, the Russians' benefit, and the rest of the world's benefit.
1:26: Biden says he gave Putin a list of 16 areas of critical infrastructure that should be OFF LIMITS for MALARKEY ATTACKS. Says he and Putin agreed to work on things like this. Putin was of course lying, but Biden isn't stupid, he knows that.
1:27: HAHAHAHAHA Biden almost accidentally called Putin's press conference (which happened just before this) "President Trump's press conference." WHOOPS, FREUD.
