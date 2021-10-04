LIVE: Biden Tells Senate To Get A Clue And Raise The Debt Ceiling
Hey, know what's dumb? Not raising the debt ceiling. Know what's real stupid? Even having a debt ceiling.
Here's the president of the United States, making that exact speech right now, because every day is stupid day in American politics now.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter.
Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.