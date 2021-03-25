LIVE: Mr. Alphabet, Mr. Google, Suckabuck And Dorky Tell Congress About Their MyPillow Crimes!
OK, that headline might not be precisely accurate, and it may not actually be true when the MyPillow guy says that "Mr. Alphabet and Mr. Google [and] Suckabuck or Dorky and all these people that try and control us" are going to prison for cancel culturing his free speech.
But @Jack from Twitter and Mark Zuckerberg from Facebook and Sundar Pichai from Google are testifying before a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee about ... oh look, they're going to be talking about misinformation! So our headline stands.
Watch live on Wonkette TV!
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
If you happen to have some extra money right now, we would take it.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.