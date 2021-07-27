LIVE: Real Capitol Terrorist Attack Investigation Begins, No Jim Jordans Allowed
It begins! Finally! A real congressional investigation into what happened on January 6, when Donald Trump incited his followers to commit an act of terrorism against the US Capitol in an attempt to steal an election he lost. We're sure House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy would like us to talk a lot about the CONTROVERSY that's led up to this day, and about how SOME SAY it won't even be a fair investigation, because there aren't an adequate number of people on the select committee who are on the terrorists' side. Not doing that.
The Democrats on the committee and the two Republicans Speaker Nancy Pelosi managed to find who don't believe in sedition — Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger — will begin shortly. Cheney will give an opening statement, as will Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson. Then we'll hear from four of the cops who protected members of Congress that day, including Michael Fanone, with whom Wonkette readers have gotten pretty familiar.
Politico Playbook has an excerpt, which itself includes an excerpt of Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson's op-ed in the Washington Post:
Uniformed police officers who put their lives on the line to defend Congress on Jan. 6 will testify about the horrors they endured that day. Rep. BENNIE THOMPSON (D-Miss.), the chair of the panel, previews their stories in a WaPo op-ed: "[Metropolitan Police officer MICHAEL] FANONE voluntarily rushed to the Capitol … [then] suffered a traumatic brain injury and a heart attack … [MPD officer DANIEL] HODGES can be seen being crushed by the mob as he and his fellow officers sought to defend a narrow hallway leading to a Capitol entrance … [U.S. Capitol Police officer HARRY] DUNN was one of the first officers to speak publicly about … the racial epithets he and others faced. [USCP officer AQUILINO] GONELL, a veteran who had been deployed to Iraq … was beaten with a pole carrying an American flag."
— Their testimony alone is a public relations disaster for Republicans. The GOP likes to boast that they "back the blue" and are the party of "law and order." But in snuffing out the possibility of a nonpartisan commission to probe the Jan. 6 attacks, McCarthy effectively brushed aside pleas from law enforcement to authorize the investigation. Now, after pulling out from the select committee, Republicans (save for Cheney and Kinzinger) will be absent as the officers speak.
Should be a fascinating and revelatory day. And Wonkette will be liveblogging it, as we will be doing for subsequent hearings.
9:32: And the hearing begins. Bennie Thompson will give his opening statement. Says there will be only facts in this investigation, no partisanship, no bullshit.
Says we know the following things about January 6. For example:
1) it was a violent attack on the Capitol
2) it was organized
3) they did it to try to overturn democracy
4) they know these efforts are still ongoing
5) seven people died that day
9:34: FYI, Just Security published and outstanding and extensive document full of questions this committee should ask in this investigation. Hopefully some members of Congress and their staffs have gotten copies of it.
9:39: The committee is now playing the first clip of what will be several unedited videos of the attack, focusing on what Trump's terrorists did to the Capitol and DC cops that day. Thompson warns that it's graphic, but they're playing it in full.
9:45: That was ... some footage! Toward the end there was quite a lot of "hang Mike Pence!" and terrorists screaming about all the people they were going to kill. All because of Donald Trump's fascist Big Lie.
9:46: Thompson recognizes Liz Cheney for her opening statement. Kevin McCarthy is calling her a "Pelosi Republican," we guess because of her refusal to side with the terrorists or promulgate Trump's Big Lie.
Cheney notes that everybody on the committee wanted an independent 9/11-style commission, and voted for it. Unfortunately the R's in the Senate killed that idea, so here's where we are.
9:49: CHENEY: I am totally a stinky Republican, but I am not a traitor. So I guess that's why I'm sitting here right now!
9:50: Cheney notes that on and just after January 6, most of her party saw the day for what it was. She's quoting fellow members, before they decided attacks on the Capitol to overturn democracy for Trump are OK.
9:53: Here are today's witnesses, all in full uniform.
9:55: Capitol Police officer Aquilino Gonell begins. Says it's "imperative" that what happened January 6 is fully investigated, and all responsible are held accountable. Says the attempts to whitewash what happened that day are "shocking." Calls the people who committed the attack "domestic extremists."
9:59: Gonell tells his story about coming from the Dominican Republic and becoming an American citizen, and deploying to Iraq in uniform for this country's Army, says he doesn't recognize his fellow citizens and what they did that day.
10:05: Here's a quote from a powerful CNN interview with Gonell, which echoes the testimony he's giving right now:
"They called us traitors. They beat us. They dragged us," Gonell told CNN, in his first interview about the violence he experienced and witnessed on January 6. "And I could hear them, 'We're going to shoot you. We're going to kill you. You're choosing your paycheck over the country. You're a disgrace. You're a traitor.'"
This is setting up to be quite a hearing. Very smart of the committee to start with this.
10:11: Gonell talks about hearing his fellow officers screaming in agony, he and them being crushed by these rioters, having their shields stripped from them ... whew.
10:14: Gonell literally ended up in tears describing what happened that day, and what happened for him after. These are the people whose stories Republicans do not ever want you to hear. You know, because of how they back the blue.
10:20: GONELL: "I could have lost my life that day. Not once, but multiple times." But says when he is fully recovered from his injuries, he will be back serving.
10:26: Whew, so Gonell's entire testimony was fantastic, and we will post all of it for you when we see video.
The hearing then went to the statement from Michael Fanone, who Wonkette has written about quite a few times. This guy has gone back and back and back again, to demand Congress do its job.
"I was grabbed, beaten, tased, all while being called a traitor to my country." He was at risk of being killed by his own gun, and he heard people saying "Kill him with his own gun!"
This is, of course, the guy who later said his response to rioters who actually DID stop rioting for a second and ended up protecting him was "Thank you, but fuck you for being there." Indeed.
10:35: Fanone has told his story before, but his testimony here today is much more vivid, as he's painted the picture of what it was like to fight these multitudes of terrorists in that narrow Capitol tunnel, describing how he was tased repeatedly, how he's pretty sure he was screaming, but couldn't hear his own voice. How he truly thought he would be torn from limb. How he ended up having a heart attack, getting a concussion, and a brain injury.
Whew.
Oh yeah, and he wants y'all to see his bodycam footage.
10:37: "The indifference shown to my colleagues is DISGRACEFUL!" Fanone says he went to hell and back and now these motherfuckers are saying hell doesn't exist or hell wasn't that bad. He says those elected Republicans denying this are betraying their oaths of office, the same people he was fighting to defend.
10:42: Our livestream got delayed by a few minutes, but we seem to have fixed it. (Our TV was insisting it was playing it "live" when it ... wasn't? Oh well fuck it, we'll post all these videos when we have them.)
DC Officer Hodges is now telling his own story of a terrorist "foaming at the mouth," and making sure he had both hands free to assault the officer. He was bashed in the face with his own baton, and injured on his skull. He believed they were going to lynch him. Hodges was the one you've probably seen in footage many times, who was literally smashed into a door and pinned by the terrorists.
10:47: Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn starts his testimony by asking for a moment of silence for Brian Sicknick, who died because of the events of that day.
10:48: Dunn says he got a screenshot early in the day of what looked like an actual plan, based on "marching orders" from Donald Trump, to attack the Capitol, which he says foreshadowed what actually ended up happening. Remember, Republicans like to say that if there was a plan in place that morning, then Trump couldn't have incited it with his speech, which is horseshit, because Trump started inciting that terrorist attack the second he said the election would be stolen if he didn't win, which was many months before November of 2020.
10:54: Dunn says these insurrectionists told him "President Trump invited us here." Some fucking moron told him "nobody voted for Joe Biden."
He told them he had, and asked if his vote didn't count. "You hear that, guys? This [n-word] voted for Joe Biden." They screamed "BOO! Fucking [n-word]" at him. The number of times Officer Dunn was called that on that day ... and he's telling every single story. And he says many other Black officers told him the same stories.
10:59: Fox News is going to make fun of all these guys tonight. Just watch.
11:01: Whew. And that was just the opening statements.
Rep. Thompson says the questioning will begin now, recognizing himself first.
11:04: Hodges answering questions about other officers suffering similar injuries to those he suffered, and worse. Some of them still haven't been able to return to work because of their injuries.
11:08: Gonell compares the DC terrorist attack to his time in Iraq, says at least in Iraq they knew they were in a combat zone.
11:13: Dunn shares more testimony about what it felt like as a Black officer that day, protecting the Capitol, and having those racial slurs hurled at him, and then Liz Cheney takes over questioning, quoting Gonell, who had described the events that day as a "medieval battlefield." Meanwhile, Donald Trump described it as a "loving" crowd. Gonell calls that a "pathetic" excuse, and says, "I'm still recovering from those hugs and kisses that day."
"If that was hugs and kisses, I wish you'd all go to his house today and do that to him." (Possible slight paraphrase!)
11:16: Good god, Gonell is reading Trump for filth, talking about his ego, talking about how pathetic he is, this is GREAT.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter.
Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.