LIVE: There Is Also Too An Infrastructure Week Hearing In The Senate!

WonkTV
Evan Hurst
April 20, 2021 10:20 AM

Are you watching Stacey Abrams testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee right now? Then you are probably not even reading this, in which case goodbye!

But if you need something to flip back and forth to, like when one of the Republican witnesses in the voting rights hearing is allowed to talk, here's another hearing in the Senate Appropriations Committee. They are talking about jobs and infrastructure week, and participants include Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

