LIVEBLOG: E. Jean Carroll Takes On Trump At The Second Circuit
It's fightin' Friday in New York as E. Jean Carroll goes another round with gross alleged rapist and former president Donald Trump. While in office, Trump ducked the process server like a deadbeat dad when Carroll sued him in state court. Then when she was just about to get discovery, including taking a DNA sample to match against male genetic material on the dress she says she wore the day of the assault all those years ago in a Bergdorf Goodman's dressing room, Bill Barr swooped in and tried to substitute the government as a defendant in the defamation case under the Federal Tort Claims Act.
And if you are wondering what the hell saying a woman is too grody to rape has to do with the job of presidenting, then you are in agreement with US District Judge Lewis Kaplan who ruled in October 2020 that the president is not an employee for purposes of the Federal Tort Claims Act, and even if he were, that this conduct would have been outside the scope of his employment. So the DOJ was out and Trump was back on the docket as the named defendant.
But then the government appealed. Yes, we know you all hate AG Merrick Garland — DOJ gonna DOJ.
That brings us to today, when the Justice Department is arguing at the Second Circuit to stay in the case as defendant, and Carroll's superstar attorneys at Kaplan, Hecker, & Fink, Joshua Matz and Roberta Kaplan will make the case that they were appropriately yeeted and should stay that way.
The case will be heard by a three judge panel consisting of Judge Denny Chin, a Clinton Obama appointee, Judge Guido Calabresi, another Clinton appointee, and Judge William Nardini, a Trump appointee. Fun fact: Judge Nardini, age 52, clerked for Judge Calabresi, age 89.
Okay, let's get it on! Hot liveblog action comin' at ya.
10:40 Mark Freeman for DOJ says he's not here to justify those "crude" comments about Carroll, but he was asked a question about the news.
Judge Chin (I think?) asks if ANY comment about the news is covered under the federal tort claims act.
Judge Calabresi asks what law determines whether it's within the scope of employment, speculates that it's DC local statute.
10:42 "Nonsense, nonsense!" thunders Judge Calabresi at the DOJ attorney, says that federal court decisions about DC employment law is just a guess.
Fun start!
10:45 Judge Calabresi: "Let me just be v blunt. Why shouldn't we do what we do in these cases, certify the questio to the courts of DC?"
(Remember that the Justice Department removed the case from state court to federal court under the Federal Tort Claims Act.)
Freeman says that public officials have to speak about public events, so it's a question of federal law, not DC law.
Calabresi is having exactly none of it.
10:50 Judge Calabresi: "It is up to local law to decide."
Freeman responds that the issue is whether the government can substitute itself as defendant under federal law. Calabresi counters that the issue is whether Trump saying he wouldn't rape Carroll because she "wouldn't be my first choice" was within the scope of employment under DC statute.
10:55 LOL, looks like Trump's regular lawyer Mark Kasowitz is out and this goofball lady from Bedminster, NJ is coming in for him. Her name is Alina Habba, and she's not exactly what you'd expect from a billionaire in federal appellate court. She's the one who demanded that the Pulitzer Committee withdraw the prizes for the Times and the Post because RUSSIA HOAX WITCH HUNT.
10:56 Judge Calabresi, in his lightly accented gentle voice, is still kicking the DOJ lawyer's ass on a relatively abstruse issue of scope of employment law. He's just posed a hypothetical in Posneria and Calabresia (for Judge Richard Posner and himself, lol).
"Neither lawyer nor court know much about tort law. Unfortunately you have someone who has spent 60 years teaching it."
11:00 Habba up: "This case is meritless."
Habba says that Trump isn't worried on his own account: "It is solely to protect the presidency as an institution."
Judge Nardini (I think) says this is a choice of law question, not about the power of the presidency.
Habba making the interesting choice to tell the judges they're wrong. Cool deal.
11:03 Habba takes the maximalist position that basically everything the president says is within the scope of employment.
The court asks her if Trump should have been considered an employee under the Westfall Act. Seems like kind of a superficial analysis, not a great tactic with Judge Calbresi, who is in love with weedsy analysis and is now going on about legislative history.
