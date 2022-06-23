Let's Listen To Trump's Own Lawyers Tell Us How Insanely Illegal This Coup Plot Was! A LIVE-BLOG!
We're back for a fifth day of the House January 6 Select Committee hearings to 'splain Donald Trump's plot to overthrow the government and stay in power after the American people told him in no uncertain terms to get the hell out. Today's hearing will feature three of Donald Trump's own lawyers: former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, and Steven Engel, who headed Trump's Office of Legal Counsel.
All of these guys are dyed in the wool Republicans, and all of them were totally down with the crazy shit Trump did trying to blackmail Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the year before. Not saying that Your Wonkette wouldn't piss on them if they were on fire, but ... maybe it's best if we never test that hypothesis out, okay?
They did head off an attempted coup at the Justice Department though, so props to them for that! Here's a longer rundown, but, long story short, Jeffrey Clark, the head of the Environmental Division, tried to get the Department of Justice to announce investigations of non-existent election fraud in the swing states as a pretext for Republican-dominated legislatures to claw back Biden's electoral votes and recast them for Trump. Trump was only talked out of a plan to make Clark Attorney General — with 17 days left in his administration — and allow him to weaponize the DOJ after Rosen, Donoghue, and Engel, as well as many of their colleagues at the DOJ and in the White House Counsel's Office, threatened to resign in protest.
And, oh, hey, right on time, looks like Jeff Clark, who pled the Fifth before the committee, got his electronic devices confiscated by the FBI this morning. Also it looks like people associated with Trump's fake elector scheme in Michigan, Georgia, Nevada, and New Mexico got grand jury subpoenas from Uncle Merrick this week. Looks like it's fuck around and find out o'clock!
Catch up on Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4 at the links. And if you want to play like it's Pee-Wee's Playhouse, the word of the day is Scott Perry, as in Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry, who introduced Clark to Trump, organized the pre-riot rally with Mark Meadows, and reportedly asked for a pardon after the riot.
Let's get after it!
2:58 Camera is all over actor Sean Penn sitting with Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone, but manages to tear itself away as witnesses Jeffrey Rosen, Rich Donoghue, and Steven Engel file in.
3:05 On Thursdays, we wear black and white! Committee's female members color coordinated, Vice Chair Liz Cheney looks mad enough to knife someone. Note that at the last hearing Cheney put Trump's White House Counsel Pat Cipollone on blast, reading him for filth over his refusal to testify publicly.
\u201cA person close to Pat Cipollone said he has been cooperative with the committee with Trump's permission, but that there are serious institutional concerns and privilege issues that the person said have been recognized by the committee.\u201d— Maggie Haberman (@Maggie Haberman) 1655842646
3:10 After a preliminary statement from Chair Bennie Thompson summarizing what we've already heard, he turns the mike over to Liz Cheney to say that President Crime Boss needs to go the fuck to jail.
Cheney introduces Jeff Clark and his henchman Ken Klukowski, today's villains. See this link for background.
3:15 Cheney refers to the "proof of concept" letter Jeff Clark tried to get Rosen and Donoghue to sign and send to the states announcing non-existent DOJ investigations of non-existent electoral fraud as a pretext to "recast" electoral votes for Trump.
And we're back to AG Barr saying the fraud allegations were total bullshit. (Note, he's retconning a justification for breaking DOJ's own rules not to announce investigations which might have political implications close to an election. Lest we forget that Barr pretended there might actually be something to the screams of fraud.)
3:20 Now Adam Kinzinger, the other Republican on the committee is making an opening statement. He praises the witnesses for being willing to quit the DOJ to stop the coup. (But not willing to say anything about it publicly, LOL)
"Losing a job is nothing compared to losing your life," Kinzinger says. Which is kind of poignant, since he's been drummed out of congress and the GOP for his own integrity.
"Just say it was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen," Trump said to Donoghue in December 2021.
Kinzinger is laying out the plan to weaponize the DOJ to keep Commander Crime Time in power.
3:25 We're now getting testimony from Donoghue and Trump White House lawyer, Eric Herschmann, of the F-bombs and sharp elbows, about the infamous January 3, 2020 Oval Office meeting where Clark tried to get himself put in charge of the DOJ to investigate the claims of Chinese thermostat and Italian space laser election fraud.
Rosen called Clark's letter "a murder-suicide pact," Donoghue told Clark, an environmental lawyer, to go back to his office and they'd call him if there was an oil spill.
3:28 Thompson is introducing the witnesses, who do NOT look happy to be here.
3:32 THOMPSON: Did Trump make you investigate these stupid lies about election fraud?
ROSEN: Ayup.
THOMPSON: How often?
ROSEN: Every damn day.
THOMPSON: Show us on the doll where Trump tried to molest the American people?
ROSEN: You don't even want to know what he wanted to let Rudy Giuliani do to the DOJ.
3:35 Seriously, Rosen is describing a persistent campaign to get the DOJ to coordinate with the Trump campaign to bless Rudy's wackass election fraud claims.
Donoghue is testifying about the lies that Dominion voting machines in Antrim County, MI had a 68% error rate. Incidentally, Trump and his allies ruined the clerk's life in Antrim County, the way they did to Shaye Moss and her mother in Georgia.
3:40 Kinzinger is back with a video of Maria Bartiromo screeching on the phone with Trump about the DOJ being "missing in action."
And now we're getting footage of Republican Reps. Andy Biggs, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, Paul Gosar, Jim Jordan, and Mo Brooks telling lies that there was a possibility of overturning the election result on January 6. Hi, traitors!
3:42 Donoghue testifies that the DOJ investigated every crackpot theory Trump put forward and told the president time and time again that there was zero merit to the allegations, "to correct him in a serial fashion as he moved from one theory to another."
Donoghue notes that there was a hand recount in Antrim County which showed that there was ONE error in 15,000 ballots. Discusses the various conspiracy theories that they had to bat down, over and over again.
3:45 Donoghue is a hell of a good witness. Very sure, very clear, lot of gravitas.
Here are Donoghue's notes of the December 27, 2020 phone call between Rosen and Trump in which they explained to Trump AGAIN that the DOJ did not have standing to intercede at, among other places, the Supreme Court.
This is where Trump asked them to "just say it was corrupt, and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen."
3:52 Kinzinger introduces the villain of the day: "What was going to help him? Jeff Clark."
Rosen was Clark's boss, and it was wildly inappropriate for Clark to being going behind his boss's back to talk to the president — there should be no contact between the DOJ, a supposedly independent law enforcement agency, and the president. So when Trump mentioning Clark in passing to Rosen on December 24, Rosen knew shit was about to go sideways.
Kinzinger shows video of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green explaining to Sean Spicer on his show that there was a White House meeting on December 22 with freakshow Gippers about a plan to stop electoral certification. Rep. Scott Perry (drink!) was at the meeting, and he came back the next day with Jeff Clark.
3:55 Oh, no, it's Rudy! He says that they needed someone at DOJ who wasn't "afraid" to investigate election fraud.
Mark Meadows' aide Cassidy Hutchinson testifies that Perry was pushing hard to get Clark made acting AG.
4:02 Engel and Rosen are talking about how important it is for the Justice Department to be independent of the White House. Funny, they weren't so worked up when Trump intervened to ratfuck the prosecutions of Roger Stone and Mike Flynn.
Ooh, we're getting text messages between Perry and Meadows about getting Clark put in charge of the DOJ.
The next day Perry called Donoghue and told him to investigate the election results in Pennsylvania. Perry sent him a document purporting to prove there was fraud. The US Attorney in the Western District of Pennsylvania, a Trump appointee, investigated it and found there was nothing there.
Perry told Donoghue that Clark was the right man to investigate the election fraud which did not exist.
Time for Liz Cheney to fuck shit up!
4:05 Now we're back to Clark's batshit letter to Georgia elected officials encouraging them to claw back electors.
Donoghue said that he sat down to draft an email shutting that shit down "promptly."
Rosen and Donoghue hauled Clark into his office immediately to tell him how wildly inappropriate it was to put the DOJ in the middle of a political campaign. But Clark wasn't deterred and spent the rest of the week "calling witnesses and conducting investigations of his own." Clark even ordered up a briefing from the Director of National Intelligence on the harebrained Chinese thermostat election rigging theory.
No matter that his theories had been disproven, Clark kept insisting that it was okay for the DOJ to interfere in the election because "others" had interfered to rig it for Biden.
Hi, Ken Klukowski, Jeff Clark's henchman imported after the election from the Office of Management and Budget. Klukowski drafted the Georgia letter, and was simultaneously working with John Eastman.
4:10 After obligatory footage of Jeff Clark taking the Fifth over and over, we are in ten minute recess.
Here's some background on Klukowski, who is a gross bigot, in addition to being a coup plotter.
Follow Liz Dye on Twitter!
If you're ordering from Amazon, use this link, because reasons. And if you want Wonkette to liveblog at you forever, keep us going please with a monthly donation below!
Liz Dye lives in Baltimore with her wonderful husband and a houseful of teenagers. When she isn't being mad about a thing on the internet, she's hiding in plain sight in the carpool line. She's the one wearing yoga pants glaring at her phone.