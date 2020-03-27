Look For The Helpers. Find Them At Wonkette.
Well, Nasty Vile Snark Mob, as of nowish, you have flooded the Wonkette Reader Aid Slush Fund Gofundme with $38,158, and we have used that money to send (checks spreadsheet) $24,400 in cash to forty-four Wonkers and their families, plus that one non-wonker homeless mom I couldn't say no to like a big jerk, even though for all I know she is a Nigerian prince. But she might not be!
Have an email from one of your Wonkette Nation compatriots!
Dear Rebecca:
I wanted you to know that I put the money Wonkette contributed to my sister to good use. I went shopping this morning and bought $250 worth of groceries for her and the grandbabies. I am a value shopper, and the entire trunk of my car was full of food!
I told her I was bringing her a dozen eggs (no eggs at her grocery store), and asked her to meet me in the parking lot of the gas station across the street from where she used to work. She was expecting a carton of eggs, and when I popped open the trunk of my car she was so overwhelmed she cried, with a lot of oh my god thank you oh my god tell them thank you so much oh my god.
Two of her grandsons were with her and they helped load the food into her car. They were so excited to find the boxes of Peeps and big bag of chocolate Easter eggs for their treat. They also got fruit and canned ravioli, their favorite.
Then I gave her the extra $150 in cash, and she cried some more and said they were a month behind on their power bill, and she would be able to get caught up.
Now she has some breathing room for the next few weeks while she waits for her unemployment and food stamp benefits to be approved. Her pantry is full. My heart is full. And lovely Wonkette helped make that possible. From the bottom of my heart: thanks.
Well I guess you are welcome!
Here's just a few of the other people you helped yesterday and today!
* a guy who's stuck with his evangelical family who hates him;
* a pal whose Medicaid got canceled because she got a job (that's imploded);
* a woman whose blown-out tire (plus another tire plus the AAA) on the way to shelter with her brother's family took her last $300;
* a young woman with breast cancer living with her mom before her (own) mastectomy, quarantining and needing some food and bill money;
* a woman who's the caretaker for her wonderful 38-year-old son with Down syndrome, who needed some food, internet (he needs the joy from his playstation!), and gas money for interviews.
Plus however many other people add up to 45 people.
You can contribute to the Slush Fund gofundme HERE, or if you need a little chunk of cash to tide you over, please email me at rebecca at wonkette dot com. Let me know how much money would help, and what your paypal is if you got one. To donate to keep Wonkette's website going and our writers paid, that's the widget below. We love you.
