Man Who Claimed Lipstick Was Like A Boner On Your Face Can't Get Job
One of the big downsides to becoming internet famous for being the biggest asshole in the world is that it tends to make it so you can't get any other job. After all! Imagine going to work one day and going to a meeting and seeing the guy who claimed on Twitter that women who wear lipstick to work meetings are basically wearing giant boners on their face?
That would be about as awkward as actually walking into a business meeting with a dildo strapped to your face!
In a plea to his followers, Molyneux explained that he is having money troubles and needs them to donate on account of the fact that he cannot do anything other than say unbelievably racist and sexist things on YouTube all day.
"What am I gonna go and get a job back in the corporate world? One search and it would be functionally impossible."
It's true. After all, this very accurate statement from his Wikipedia article is the first thing that comes up when one Googles Stefan Molyneux.
Stefan Basil Molyneux is a far-right, white nationalist Canadian podcaster and YouTuber who is known for his promotion of scientific racism and white supremacist views. Molyneux is described as a leading figure of the alt-right movement by Politico and The Washington Post, and as a far-right activist.
It's almost like it's a bad idea to go around saying that lipstick is a boner for your face and black people are not only "unintelligent" but also an entirely different species. Or to have conversations with white nationalist Jared Taylor about how if you lived in an all-white society, everyone would be totally interested in your ideas:
"The fomenting of anti-white hatred is extremely strong and very toxic and very dangerous, [and] I can't help but think, Jared, that if I lived in a society of [only] white people then the giant fly swatter of 'shut up whitey, you're racist' could never be used against me. We could actually have debates about ideas rather than ethnicity, we could actually have debates where reason and argument could win, and of course it's not like all white people are rational, of course not, right? But the reality is that the giant thermonuclear strike of 'you're a racist' could not be brought to bear in the debate or in the discussion, and, I gotta tell ya, that's kinda tempting in a lot of ways because if other people are unwilling to drop the race card I'm not sure I want to play the game anymore."
Anyway! Part of the reason he is claiming he needs money is because he made the most anti-Communist documentary of all time, and all of the many communists conspired to wipe it from the internet:
The show is reeling. There's been suppression, there's been a huge drop in income. A lot of this had to do with the release of the trailer and then the release of pretty much I believe the most anti-communist documentary film that has ever been produced that is called Hong Kong: Fight For Freedom […]
But you can't even find it. You type in the exact title on YouTube and it's gone. It's ghosted. It's like some friend of Joseph Stalin's that was characterized as a counter-revolutionary and POOF! Vanished from the photos and the history.
Intrepid reporter that I am, I decided to check this out. Could the communists underneath Stefan Molyneux's bed actually have wiped this whole entire documentary from YouTube's search function?
Nope.
But what about Google? Are the evil liberals at Google purposely censoring the most anti-communist film of all time?
Nope, it's also on Google!
Is it possible that no one wanted to watch the most anti-communist documentary of all time?
Mind you, this is a 10-minute video and I just told you literally all of the relatively coherent parts. See for yourself! The rest of it is just him yelling about how giving him money supports "philosophy," but also some stuff about bitcoin and how "we are all connected" and several other things traditionally only talked about by the kind of extremely boring men who corner you at a party and keep talking to you even though you know for a fact you have an extremely WTF look on your face.
2020: The Year We MUST Win - or Lose Everything! youtu.be
Surely the only reason no one is watching his documentary is because they can't find it. Or that's what people tell him and he believes them.
Now, I know that as someone whose income also relies on donations it's probably bad luck to be so super schadenfreude-y about this, but I can't help it. Stefan Molyneux is a shitty person and it is nice to see that being a shitty person has consequences sometimes.
