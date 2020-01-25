Man Who Has Almost Definitely Paid For His Share Of Abortions Gives Speech At Forced Birth Rally
Yesterday, Donald Trump became the first US president to attend the March For Fetuses Who Can Go Fuck Themselves The Moment They Leave The Womb. He even gave a little speech. You know, because he very sincerely gives many fucks about abortion and is definitely not just groveling before the religious Right in hopes of keeping their approval, as if any of them even believe, as their signs say, that he is "the most pro-life president ever." We know and they know that he has probably paid for at least a few abortions in his time, and that he's almost certainly never cracked open a Bible.
Oh, how the man who put babies in cages and cut benefits to our most vulnerable families waxed on about how much he loved children. How in awe he was of all the wonderful, smart, kind people who showed up that day to agitate for the right to keep us all barefoot, pregnant and in the kitchen where we belong.
When we see the image of a baby in the womb, we glimpse the majesty of God's creation. [applause] When we hold a newborn in our arms, we know the endless love that each child brings to a family. When we watch a child grow, we see the splendor that radiates from each human soul. One life changes the world – from my family, and I can tell you, I send love, and I send great, great love – and from the first day in office, I have taken historic action to support America's families and to protect the unborn.
And he lied and lied and lied:
Sadly, the far Left is working to erase our God-given rights, shut down faith-based charities, ban religious leaders from the public square, and silence Americans who believe in the sanctity of life. They are coming after me because I am fighting for you and we are fighting for those who have no voice. And we will win because we know how to win. We all know how to win. We all know how to win. You've been winning for a long time. You've been winning for a long time.
Together, we are the voice for the voiceless. When it comes to abortion – and you know this, you've seen what's happened – Democrats have embraced the most radical and extreme positions taken and seen in this country for years and decades, and you can even say, for centuries.
Nearly every top Democrat in Congress now supports taxpayer-funded abortion all the way up until the moment of birth. Last year, lawmakers in New York cheered with delight upon the passage of legislation that would allow a baby to be ripped from the mother's womb right up until delivery.
This is where they are smarter than we are. Most of us anyway. They don't care if he's sincere or not. They don't care that he is straight up making things up. That does not matter to them. What matters to them is that they are getting what they want, and what they want is to take our reproductive rights away. Just once, before they die, they want to get to personally witness a woman dying of sepsis from an illegal and unsafe abortion.
They don't care that he's fucked porn stars. They don't care that he's a hypocrite. They don't care that he has bragged about grabbing women by the pussy. They don't care that he has Twitter tantrums. They don't care that he's probably paid for a few abortions here and there. They don't care that he isn't "presidential."
They care that he gives them what they want and tells them that they're pretty. That is what they care about. And that's why they get what they want. They're not worried about what we want or if they're going to "scare" us.
Meanwhile, we've got people whose politics are significantly to the right of Elizabeth Warren's going "But she was a Republican 30 years ago! What if she gets elected and then pulls her mask off to reveal that she's really Old Man Wickles, the Ayn Rand-loving amusement park owner!?!"
It's entirely likely that we are going to lose our reproductive rights within the next year or so, and it's not because these twerps sat around worrying about making sure someone really "presidential" and "electable," with a universally appealing voice, was the one to stack the court.
