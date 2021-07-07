Marjorie Taylor Greene Being Holocausted, Again :(
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took a crash course in the Holocaust last month after repeatedly comparing vaccine passports and mask mandates to the systemic, state-sponsored killing of six million Jewish people. She visited the Holocaust Museum, presumably for the first time (we recommend going even if you haven't horribly offended the Jewish people), and left a changed woman. She realized she'd made a mistake and — get this — actually apologized.
The Holocaust is—there's nothing comparable. It happened, you know, over 6 million Jewish people were murdered. More than that, there were not just Jewish people, Black people, Christians, children, people that the Nazis didn't believe were good enough, perfect enough.
She's 47 years old.
Not surprisingly, though, she's back at it. She's upset that President Joe Biden is encouraging people to get vaccinated. This apparently truly rises to Nazi levels.
She tweeted Tuesday:
Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people.
People have a choice, they don't need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations.
You can't force people to be part of the human experiment.
Medical brownshirts? Is this woman's word of the day calendar entirely Nazi-related?
Greene's freakout was in response to a video of Biden saying, "We need to go community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oft times door-to-door, literally knocking on doors to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus."
This is not a forced vaccination program. No serious person would believe that, but Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who once criticized Greene's antics, insisted that politicians shouldn't come to people's doors advocating for a specific position. It's as if he doesn't understand how politics worked before Twitter or Fox News. Republicans canvassed door to door last year, during the height of the pandemic, without regard to COVID-19 restrictions, which arguably helped them flip seats because Democrats cared about people's health.
Look, I don't want people coming to my house, either, but I got vaccinated. That should be the new slogan: Get vaccinated or you'll have to break out an Entenmann's coffee cake and talk to someone for half an hour. Last year, Republican House candidate Jim Bognet prioritized personal connections with potential voters (probably while unmasked).
"We see among Republican and independent voters, they still want to be talked to," says Mr. Bognet. "They still appreciate it when we go door to door. And I just think the Democrats are making a horrible mistake by giving [that] up."
Obviously, no one is ordering vaccinations, especially not so-called “medical brown shirts" like the nice lady named Pam who'll connect you to the nearest CVS that's offering vaccines and reassure you that they won't make you magnetic. Vladimir Putin probably had a whole diabolical plan cooked up to spread disinformation about vaccines so COVID-19 could continue killing Americans, but then he logged onto Twitter and saw that Republicans had it covered. He's probably gone fishing now.
Back to Greene's offensive Nazi metaphor: “Brownshirts" were the colloquial term for Sturmabteilung, literally “Storm Detachment," the Nazi Party's original paramilitary wing. These goons provided protection at Nazi rallies, violently disrupted the meetings of opposing groups, and just generally beat the crap out of Romani, trade unionists, and most of all Jews. It was always bad if they show up at your door, even if your coffee cake was homemade. Hitler eventually turned on the “Brownshirts" because he believed they threatened his power.
The Washington Post adorably said: "It was not immediately clear what Greene meant with her reference to 'a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved,'" because the COVID-19 vaccines were approved under the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization. Guys, it's very clear that Greene is lying. It's what she does. She's unrepentantly terrible, which is why she has no problem diminishing the horrors of the Holocaust with glib Nazi comparisons to everything she doesn't like or understand.
