New York Times Prints Maureen Dowd's Brother's Love Letter To Trump, Because We Don't Know Why
Maureen Dowd is one of the worst columnists at the New York Times, a publication that also employs David Brooks and Bret Stephens. Dowd took a break this week from sharing her usual lousy insights and turned over her column to her Donald Trump-fluffing brother, Kevin, because that's apparently something legitimate newspapers allow.
The mercurial presidency of Donald Trump apparently is over.
No, this isn't Schrödinger's presidency. Trump's presidency is objectively over in 51 days. Kevin Dowd's drivel doesn't improve from here.
Historians, 20 or 30 years hence, will be the impartial arbiters of his accomplishments, but for the nearly 74 million people who voted for him, he already has fulfilled their hopes and justified their trust.
I presume Dowd's awful, MAGA brother is made up, like my high school girlfriend (who was a secret agent).
The Democrats call now for unity, but four years ago, they screamed for resistance and upheaval.
No, they just exercised their constitutional right to peaceful protest. No one's said that Trump voters can't continue to whine or wave their penis substitutes around in public.
They encouraged confrontation of Trump officials at their homes and restaurants.
Democrats collectively didn't encourage this, as a party, and the few confrontations happened because Trump officials were locking kids in cages. And that's just the low-hanging fruit from the poison Trump tree.
They opposed the administration every step of the way. Their hypocrisy is laughable.
No, it's laughable that anyone would expect Republicans not to reject Biden's demonstration of basic human decency. That's on brand for them. Look, Biden won (for real) and he's calling for unity, as opposed to declaring total war on his political enemies like a common Trump. That's how non-wannabe despots roll. Republicans resent Democrats but are on some level desperate for their approval. Let's also not forget that Republicans vowed to make life miserable for Bill Clinton and Barack Obama before they were even sworn into office.
Trump gave us a strong economy, achieved the lowest unemployment in 50 years, fortified the border and guaranteed the integrity of the judicial system by appointing over 200 judges, including three Supreme Court justices.
Is this asshole for real? Trump didn't deliver a strong economy, like some supply-side Santa. The economy collapsed during his administration. He doesn't get a pandemic pass. He owns this economy, which is objectively worse than it was when Obama left office.
Dowd's brother warns us that once Biden reimposes all of Barack Obama's terrible regulations, the economy will return to what it was during his administration. This is where we remind everyone that the unemployment rate is still higher than it was when Obama was president.
He was labeled a racist but funded historically black colleges and created opportunity zones with Senator Tim Scott. He was able to sign meaningful prison reform legislation.
Trump wasn't labeled a racist. He is a racist. This is well-documented. Yes, he was willingly in the same room with Tim Scott, but that doesn't make him Abraham Lincoln. It's absurd, lazy, and irresponsible that the Times prints this rubbish about how President Klan Robe signed “prison reform legislation," which wasn't all that meaningful, without noting that Trump's attorney generals were living Confederate monument Jeff Sessions and straight-up fascist Bill Barr. Sessions rolled back countless civil rights protections and Barr denies the existence of systemic racism in law enforcement.
Also, not all Black people are in prison. We're not Trump's 2016 campaign team.
Donald Trump was not without his flaws, but he stood like a brick wall against an unfair and openly hostile press and, alarmingly, a deep state aligned against him.
Sweet Christ. The second Lost Cause narrative has already begun.
There is no “deep state." I don't care who this clown's sister is, but this garbage shouldn't appear uncritically in the New York Times, unless a Black columnist can have their Nation of Islam brother write a piece for them.
Trump made the Republican Party tougher, teaching it to counterpunch harder than its opponent.
Mitch McConnell didn't crawl his way out from the depths of hell for Kevin Dowd to claim that Trump singlehandedly turned the Republican Party into a bunch of gangsters.
Dowd's brother insists Republicans must control the Senate as a last line of defense against the radical agenda of a party whose leaders are Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer. Mr. Dowd repeated the baseless libel that Biden's senile, even though he beat Trump handily. A “diminished" Biden can't stand up to the “radicals" in the Democratic Party. Meanwhile, QAnon nut jobs are steadily infiltrating the GOP.
The Democrats remain mystified by the loyalty of Trump's base. It is rock solid because half the country was tired of being patronized and lied to and worse, taken for granted. Trump was unique because he was only interested in results.
Yeah, that's all bullshit. But wait, there's more!
Not only were there more Trump voters in 2020, there were more Hispanic and African-American voters backing Trump. The supreme irony here is that gradually the Republicans are becoming the party of the working class.
That's not an opinion. It's a damn lie. Biden won voters who earned less than $100,000 by double digits. Trump carried top income earners.
The New York Fucking Times
See, Mr. Dowd, the reason I might dismiss Trump supporters as racists is that they assume all Black people are in prison and that all Black people are poor. Trump himself has boasted that the improving economy benefited Black Americans. To the extent that's true, it's reasonable that some Black and Latinos would vote according to their economic class. It's insulting to suggest that any minor improvement Trump managed among Black and Latino voters automatically means the GOP is a “working-class party."
Trump reawakened the base with a populist message disdained by his critics as "Trumpism" but more closely resembling the rise of Huey Long. Trump was adored by his followers, who will remember him kindly.
Huey Long supported a goddamn wealth tax. Trump is a just plutocrat in populist clothing. If he didn't govern like a standard, awful Republican, the GOP would've ditched him long ago.
Kevin Dowd also admonishes Fox News for its "not-so-subtle shift leftward" and suggests that Trump start his own media empire, which would promptly go bankrupt, we imagine. Fox News is evil but it's at least a successful business.
Watching the quick abdication of Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum following the election (joining an already hostile Chris Wallace) was like finding out my wife was cheating.
Yeah, that's fucked up. I'm out.
