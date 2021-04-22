Might Be A Good Time To Remind Y'all Of That Time Tucker Carlson Beat Up A Gay Dude In The Bathroom
OK, the other night, at the end of his big show about how Derek Chauvin's conviction was the end of civilization, Tucker Carlson had this super-weird moment where he seemed like he was nervously trying to take control of a news story about him that hasn't yet come out.
He said he had spent the day hearing from old college classmates because a "mentally unbalanced middle aged man," Erik Wemple of the Washington Post, who works for Jeff Bezos, had pulled out his "dusty college yearbook" and was looking into whether he had done something "naughty at the age of 19."
"That sounds like fun," Tucker added. "Let us know if you hear any good stories!"
So because yearbooks are actually pretty easy to get, people started looking for Tucker's 1991 yearbook. What they found was this entry for Tucker, which has now been verified as being from his legitimate yearbook from Trinity College.
If you look at the highlighted section, you see what young Tucker S & M Carlson (Swanson and McNear) was into in those days. "History" and "Christian fellowship" are listed, as is the "Jesse Helms foundation," oh how surprising. But the one people really noticed was "Dan White Society." Dan White? Surely he couldn't be talking about that Dan White, the member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors who murdered Harvey Milk! Right? Surely not.
Unsurprisingly, "Dan White Society" was not an actual club at the school, but rather just one of those things kids put in their yearbooks as an attempt at a joke. (Note how the other kids on Tucker's page actually did things.)
We do not know if Tucker's "Dan White Society" actually has anything to do with admiration of the Dan White who murdered Harvey Milk, the pioneering openly gay politician, and also San Francisco mayor George Moscone. But this does seem like a good time to remind y'all of a story you as Wonkette readers should be aware of, because we bring it up from time to time.
In 2007, Tucker bragged on TV, in a discussion on MSNBC with Dan Abrams and Joe Scarborough, about that time he beat up a gay guy in the bathroom. It was around the time of that whole Larry Craig thing. Tucker started the story by saying "Let me be clear, Dan, I am not gay. I have never been gay. I overreacted and made a poor decision." Gotcha, Tucker.
Then he said:
CARLSON: Having sex in a public men's room is outrageous. It's also really common. I've been bothered in men's rooms."
The other guys were like HENGGGGH?
CARLSON: I have, I've been bothered in Georgetown Park. When I was in high school.
Tucker stated that he's not "anti-gay in the slightest," but a bit later he told the boys his version of the story he clearly wanted to tell:
ABRAMS: Tucker, what did you do, by the way? What did you do when he did that? We got to know.
CARLSON: I went back with someone I knew and grabbed the guy by the — you know, and grabbed him, and — and —
ABRAMS: And did what?
CARLSON: Hit him against the stall with his head, actually!
[laughter]
CARLSON: And then the cops came and arrested him. But let me say that I'm the least anti-gay right-winger you'll ever meet —
So that's Tucker assuring us he's not gay and he's not anti-gay, least gay and anti-gay person you'll ever meet, people can see that Tucker's not gay FROM SPACE, but one time he beat up a gay guy in the bathroom LOLOLOLOL. Hit him against the stall with his head, actually!
In an email sent to Media Matters, and after a hell of a lot of backlash, Tucker "clarified" by saying that he and his friend had "seized the man and held him until a security guard arrived," but said it was because he was a victim, and he was definitely not just beating the shit out of gay guys for fun and sport. No he never! Forget how he had just been bragging about smashing some guy's skull in a public bathroom on live television.
OK, Tucker. We weren't there, we dunno.
But now we know that when Tucker was at Trinity College, Tucker listed as one of his very few extracurriculars that he was part of the "Dan White Society," and if that's named after that Dan White ...
Hoo boy. How very on-brand that would be.
By the way, the only part of this story that was bugging us was the notion that a loser college version of Tucker Carlson would have even been in tune enough with current events to know who assassinated Harvey Milk in 1978, but Scott at Lawyers, Guns & Money reminds us that Tucker was born in San Francisco and grew up in La Jolla, and Rebecca says yeah, the "twinkie defense" was SUPER famous and she is almost Tucker's age of 51, gross. So that would make more sense.
Still on the lookout for that story from Erik Wemple.
