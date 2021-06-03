Mike Lindell Admits He Probably Sold Trump That Pillow Of Goods About Re-Becoming President In August
Who'd a thought Donald Trump was stupid enough to listen to the MyPillow guy's claims about how he's going to print out so many YouTubes full of election frauds to show to the Supreme Court that the Supreme Court will simply HAVE to vote 9-0 to overturn the election and restore Trump to power, specifically in August?
Answer: Everyone.
But it's kinda hilarious to see it confirmed, at least from Mike Lindell's perspective.
"If Trump is saying August, that is probably because he heard me say it publicly," Lindell told The Daily Beast on Wednesday.
DOY DOY DOY DOY DOY. If Donald Trump is
saying August, it is probably because he's been hearing the MyPillow guy say that, says the man who's also pretty sure that when his new social media platform Frank
And Beans Speech really gets going, "Mr. Alphabet, Mr. Google, Suckabuck and Dorky" are going to really get it stuck to them, and they'll say, "OH WOW, THE MYPILLOW GUY IS A GENIUS!"
It gets better. You know that thing Donald Trump says when he's been listening to the stupidest of the stupid, the unwell-est of the unwell, where he claims he's been talking to "many very highly respected people" or something like that? You never really know, does he BELIEVE these people are "highly respected"? Is it a con? Is he conning himself? Is he just that stupidest of the stupid himself? The answer is yes:
In the past few weeks, two people close to Trump told The Daily Beast, the ex-president had begun increasingly quizzing confidants about a potential August return to power. What's more, he claimed that a lot of "highly respected" people—who Trump did not name—have been saying it's possible.
In this case, it appears the "highly respected" person Donald Trump is talking about is ... yep, it's the MyPillow guy!
"Donald Trump, I believe, will be back in by the end of August," Lindell said in a late-May appearance on former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, claiming that even liberals like MSNBC host Rachel Maddow would admit the election was stolen. (So far, Maddow has not.)
Ayup.
What will really shock you here is that Lindell is backtracking a bit, or at least moving the goalposts or hiding the sausage or some idiom or another. Did he say August? He did not literally mean the month of August. He meant more like the idea of August.
"The month of August, for this, is subjective," he said in an interview.
Subjective!
"It is my hope that Donald Trump is reinstated, after all the proof comes out, by the end of August ...
It is his hope!
"... but I don't know if it'll be that month, specifically."
Maybe not specifically.
"I started saying August…about four weeks ago. That was my estimation."
Actually you started saying it March 29, dude. Wonkette is always happy to keep record of the atrocities.
"I spoke about it with my lawyers who said that they should have something ready for us to bring before the U.S. Supreme Court by July. So, in my mind, I hope that means that we could have Donald Trump back in the White House by August. That's how I landed on August, and I'm hopeful that that is correct."
He really measured twice and cut once on that one.
Point is, Donald Trump really is the stupidest person in the world, and he's that desperate. CNN's Dana Bash reported that, according to a former Trump aide she spoke to, Trump is "listening to, quote, 'The bottom of the bottom of the crazies in the barrel'" in his desperate attempt to avoid the truth that he is the world's greatest living loser. He will listen to anyone, no matter how dumb, no matter how unhinged, even if it is the MyPillow guy.
From what the Beast reports, it sounds like that "bottom of the bottom of the crazies" is getting kinda lonely, with even absolute moron former Trump clown lawyer Jenna Ellis admitting Trump will not be "reinstated" like Sidney Powell suggested, even as Ellis clings to paste-snorting conspiracy theories about Trump actually winning the election where Joe Biden beat the shit out of him. But the MyPillow guy has an answer for that too:
On Wednesday, Lindell said Ellis's tweet was "ridiculous" and, "I've spoken to lawyers about this and she doesn't know what she is talking about."
Shhhhhh, you guys, he's talked to the lawyers and he's not crazy, YOU'RE CRAZY.
[ Daily Beast]
