Mike Pompeo Brings Super A-Hole Stepdad Energy To 'Fox News Sunday'
Former Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo, was on "Fox News Sunday" this weekend.
Surprise, he was an asshole!
Chris Wallace had just interviewed current, competent Secretary of State Antony Blinken. We guess Pompeo thought it was his job to "rebut" whatever Blinken had just said. (It's Fox News, after all.)
POMPEO: Well, generically, when I hear the administration talking about taking America back, they're talking about back to what President Obama did for eight years where America was weak.
The alternate timeline where Barack Obama was "weak" on the world stage is always fascinating. President Obama, by most accounts, had a good working relationship with allies like Canada, the UK, Germany and France. Under his presidency, SEAL Team 6 took out Osama Bin Laden (while interrupting an episode of NBC's "The Celebrity Apprentice"). Fox News would still be lauding this if it had been Ronald Reagan or George W. Bush or even Donald Trump who did it. Obama did that.
But perpetuating the myth of "soft/weak liberals" is much more important to Republicans. This is further illustrated by Pompeo's salty, thinly veiled jealousy of the international reaction to President Biden at the G7, and also all the SO FUN pictures that have come out.
POMPEO: We might have been like, they seem -- a lot of people talk about how they're having this really fun time over at the G7, everybody likes President Biden. What's important is not that they like America but that they respect us, that we deliver good outcomes for the American people.
Hahahaha, how far up Trump's ass does one's heat-seeking missile have to be lodged to actually think the world respected America when Trump was president? (They did not.)
Of course, "You don't have to like me but you WILL respect me" has never truly worked. It's an excuse assholes and bullies use to justify their actions. In reality, our allies talked about not being able to rely on America anymore while our geopolitical adversaries laughed it up in the Oval Office, and laughed at Trump behind his back.
Pompeo tried to trot out the whole alternate-universe lie about Trump being tougher on Russia than anybody else, in advance of the real American president's upcoming meeting with Vladimir Putin. Chris Wallace helpfully corrected him on a number of points.
WALLACE: Mr. Secretary, let's look back at the Trump record of -- under President Trump, the administration didn't stop Russia from completing -- and they continued during the Trump administration to build the Nord Stream pipeline. By the end of the administration, it was 90 percent completed. And President Trump never condemned Russia for the poisoning of Alexey Navalny or his arrest. And both of those happened on his watch.
Pompeo's response was laughably absurd.
POMPEO: Well, Chris, you said it yourself, they didn't complete the pipeline. […] We made clear that that pipeline was not going to be completed. It would not have been completed had we had four more years, I'm very, very confident of that.
Way to play the technicality, Pompeo. So because Russia only completed 90 percent under Trump's presidency, it counts as Biden's fault? We are not mathletes, but if Russia completed 90 percent in four years, we bet that last 10 percent would have been achievable had Trump won four more.
But if you thought that answer about Russia was dumb, check this quote:
POMPEO: And with respect to human rights, I -- we take a backseat to no one. […] We were tough there too, Chris. I'm proud of the work we did there. It was good work. It was serious work and it made a difference.
Former Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi is unavailable for comment.
The interview concluded with Wallace confronting Pompeo over the lack of hard evidence provided by the Trump administration to prove that COVID-19 originated from a Chinese lab.
WALLACE: You also criticized President Biden for not pushing hard enough on China to learn the origins of the coronavirus. But I want to again go back to your administration and the record there. President Trump and his team, including you, had almost a year after COVID- 19 first came on the scene, to really press Beijing on what the origins were, when the evidence was much fresher. […] But what did President Trump and his administration […] do to press China harder to get the evidence on where the COVID-19 virus came from? Because we still don't know.
Pompeo's seemingly tried to "confirm" the lab leak theory, but left a small caveat if he's proven incorrect once the Biden Administration and the World Health Organization are able to complete thorough investigations.
POMPEO: Chris, the predicate of your question is all wrong. We have a really good idea of what happened here. There's an enormous amount of evidence that there was a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. There's a -- there's a pile of evidence hundred feet high. I have -- I have high confidence that that's the case.
He has "high confidence." Sure thing, you bet.
We'll just wait for the real grownups to let us know what happened, thanks.
Have a week!
Pop Culture observer & Comics fan. Amateur Movie Reviewer. Political Freelance Writer @wonkette. Marine, Husband & Dad. Opinions are mine only.