Missing Republican Convention Platform Is Perfect Metaphor
Late Sunday night, the Republican National Committee released its 2020 Republican National Convention platform. Often these party platforms represent an in-depth view of the values of the parties at that particular moment in time. But while the DNC released a formal platform, the RNC went in another direction:
I mean, seriously, what the hell is this? https://t.co/1BDIgLSziG— Kevin M. Kruse (@Kevin M. Kruse)1598228024.0
Yep! ONE page. One page in which they state that they have no platform or values other than re-elect Trump and be subservient to his will, and it's the media's fault for outrageously misrepresenting the implications of that. Because they're a cult.
But while the document states both nothing and everything about the current state of the Republican Party, it's the last whereas where things get interesting.
RESOLVED, That any motion to amend the 2016 Platform or to adopt a new platform, including any motion to suspend the procedures that will allow doing so, will be ruled out of order.
So by stating they are not formally adopting a new platform and making it so that the 2016 platform cannot be amended until 2024, the RNC is just copy and pasting the 2016 platform.
Well since the 2016 GOP platform is the most current one, let's take a brief look at that one.
The President has been regulating to death a free market economy that he does not like and does not understand. He defies the laws of the United States by refusing to enforce those with which he does not agree. And he appoints judges who legislate from the bench rather than apply the law.
I think we can count that as accurate for Trump considering his tariffs and mishandling of the economic trends he inherited from President Obama.
What else we got in here?
The President has refused to defend or enforce laws he does not like, used executive orders to enact national policies in areas constitutionally reserved solely to Congress, made unconstitutional "recess" appointments to Senate-confirmed positions, directed regulatory agencies to overstep their statutory authority, and failed to consult Congress regarding military action overseas. He has changed what John Adams called "a government of laws and not of men" into just the opposite.
This perfectly describes the heist of federal judges appointments, Supreme Court seats, overuse of executive orders and the way he has ordered federal troops here and abroad.
Wow! This 2016 document seems to have been a glimpse of the future! Let's see...
We support state efforts to ensure ballot access for the elderly, the handicapped, military personnel, and all legitimate voters. We urge state and local officials to take all appropriate steps to allow voters to cast their ballots in a timely manner.
Considering how much Trump has demonized absentee or mail-in ballots while his stooge Louis DeJoy guts the US Postal Service, this one strikes as pure psychic projection from the GOP.
The next president must restore the public's trust in law enforcement and civil order by first adhering to the rule of law himself. Additionally, the next president must not sow seeds of division and distrust between the police and the people they have sworn to serve and protect.
This final excerpt above, in hindsight, is such a repudiation of Trump. This self-own stemming from both incompetence and laziness states so much about the current Republican Party and the Trump presidency. While they accused President Obama of doing these things and committing "crimes," their obsession with Trump and blind fealty have caused them to exhibit in full their hypocrisy and barely veiled racism towards the first (and so far only) African-American president.
It shouldn't surprise me the GOP still confesses to things like this by accident but goddamn it, they do.
