Mitch McConnell: Hey, Kentucky, Joe Biden Gave Ya'll Lots Of Money! I Was Totally Against That!
Mitch McConnell managed a truly unusual accomplishment yesterday! He won a very approving comment on Twitter from Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Washington), the leader of the House Progressive Caucus. It sure is nice to see bipartisanship in action like this.
Mitch McConnell on the American Rescue Plan: "Not a single member of my party voted for it. So, you're going to ge… https://t.co/BML8naZeAc— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@Rep. Pramila Jayapal)1625616000.0
During an appearance in Murray, Kentucky, the Senate Minority Leader explained that while the American Rescue Plan amounted to about $4 billion in revenue coming to his fellow Kentuckians, he and his party were dead set against it, because fuck you is why.
This doesn't make sense. It's wildly out of proportion to where the country is now. Well, it passed on a straight party-line vote. Not a single member of my party voted for it.
So you're going to get a lot more money. I didn't vote for it, but you're going to get a lot more money. Cities and counties in Kentucky will get close to $700 or 800 million. If you add up the total amount that will come into our state ― $4 billion. ... So my advice to members of the legislature and others ― local officials ― is to spend it wisely, because hopefully this windfall doesn't come along again.
McConnell might get points, we suppose, for honesty in reminding the people of his home state that he didn't think their counties and cities deserved a penny to help get through the economic chaos caused by the pandemic. Unlike some of his GOP colleagues, he didn't brag about what a terrific help the rescue plan would be for small businesses or cities after voting against it. So that was, as Jayapal said, quite helpful in underlining the two parties' priorities.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates also took the chance to thank Mitch for clarifying that all credit for the help to Kentucky belongs with President Biden and the Democrats, saying McConnell "is absolutely right on all counts here."
.@LeaderMcConnell is absolutely right on all counts here. https://t.co/TFex8SW3iT— Andrew Bates (@Andrew Bates)1625596671.0
We too would like to thank Mitch McConnell for his help in getting the message out. Maybe he could also remind Americans that his party voted against investigating the January 6 insurrection, and against voting rights, and that he and his party would like to let the planet become far less hospitable to human life, too. Some of those might play well in Kentucky, but it's very important to let all of America know what matters most to Republicans, and Mitch is a terrific spokesman for all of it.
Oh, Mitch! Don't forget to tell America that your party voted to give enormous tax cuts to the rich, too!
Heck, while he's at it, he could also mention that some of his party's greatest thought leaders want to put cameras in classrooms so they can watch your children in school.
There's just so much Mitch could share. We do hope he'll keep telling the nation what Republicans really stand for. And especially, we hope he'll keep reminding Americans that if they liked getting through the pandemic without as much anxiety, they should definitely vote for Democrats, because Republicans won't help at all. It's just not their thing.
